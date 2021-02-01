lunedì, Febbraio 1, 2021
Agenparl

Aβ AGGREGATION BEHAVIOR AT INTERFACES WITH SWITCHABLE WETTABILITY: A BIOINSPIRED PERSPECTIVE TO UNDERSTAND AMYLOID FORMATION

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 01 febbraio 2021

Chem. Commun., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0CC07546A, Communication
Yijia Guan, Dongqin Yu, Hanjun Sun, Jinsong Ren, Xiaogang Qu
Amphiphilic taurocholic acid (TCA) doped polypyrrole (PPy) film (PPy/TCA) was used as a dynamic mimic membrane model to explore how the switchable surface wettability influences amyloid aggregation. Our results indicate…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CC/~3/5TSrhbFI2gY/D0CC07546A

