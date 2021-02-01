Aβ AGGREGATION BEHAVIOR AT INTERFACES WITH SWITCHABLE WETTABILITY: A BIOINSPIRED PERSPECTIVE TO UNDERSTAND AMYLOID FORMATION

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 01 febbraio 2021
Chem. Commun., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0CC07546A, Communication
Yijia Guan, Dongqin Yu, Hanjun Sun, Jinsong Ren, Xiaogang Qu
Amphiphilic taurocholic acid (TCA) doped polypyrrole (PPy) film (PPy/TCA) was used as a dynamic mimic membrane model to explore how the switchable surface wettability influences amyloid aggregation. Our results indicate…
