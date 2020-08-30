domenica, Agosto 30, 2020
9TH UCG EDITION ON NURSING AND PATIENT SAFETY

(AGENPARL) – BRUSSELS (BELGIUM), dom 30 agosto 2020 On behalf of the 9th UCG edition on Nursing & Patient Safety Conference April 06-08, 2021|Amman, Jordan Committee, it gives us a great pleasure to announce NPSUCG2021 scheduled on April 6-8, 2021 in Amman, Jordan. Our Gathering aims to bring all the Directors, Specialists, Professors, Doctors, Scientists, Academicians, Nurses, Students, Researchers, Business Delegates, Industrialists to share the knowledge, experience, challenges, innovations and trends encountered in the field of Nursing and…

Fonte/Source: https://www.fens.org/News-Activities/Calendar/Meetings/2021/04/9th-UCG-edition-on-Nursing-and-Patient-Safety/

