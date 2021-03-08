lunedì, Marzo 8, 2021
Breaking News

COVID, SALVINI: INCONTRO CON IL CONSOLE GENERALE D’UNGHERIA, JENő CSISZáR, OGGI A…

CREATING A POSTPANDEMIC RECOVERY FOR WOMEN IN THE WORKPLACE

POLICY PAPER: SLIDES AND DATASETS TO ACCOMPANY CORONAVIRUS PRESS CONFERENCE: 8 MARCH…

JOINT STATEMENT: THE UNITED STATES AND THE UNITED KINGDOM ARE WORKING TOGETHER…

UNGHERIA, LA GIOIA DELLA CHIESA PER LA PRESENZA DEL PAPA PER IL…

THE EUROPEAN UNION CELEBRATES THE INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY IN PALESTINE

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 2120 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 2120 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

FRANCESCO IN IRAQ, L’ECO DI UNA VISITA CHE FA RIFLETTERE

OFFICE OF TAX SIMPLIFICATION: BOARD CHANGES

Agenparl

90% OF YOUNG WOMEN REPORT USING A FILTER OR EDITING THEIR PHOTOS BEFORE POSTING

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), lun 08 marzo 2021 Ninety per cent of women report using a filter or editing their photos before posting to even out their skin tone, reshape their jaw or nose, shave off weight, brighten or bronze their skin or whiten their teeth. Young women in the study also described regularly seeing advertisements or push notifications for cosmetic procedures — particularly for teeth whitening, lip fillers, and surgery to enhance face and body features.

Fonte/Source: https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210308111852.htm

Post collegati

90% OF YOUNG WOMEN REPORT USING A FILTER OR EDITING THEIR PHOTOS BEFORE POSTING

Redazione

NEW INHIBITOR FOUND TO COMBAT DRUG-RESISTANT CANCER CELLS

Redazione

STUDY IDENTIFIES RESILIENCE FACTORS TO MITIGATE BURNOUT IN COLLEGE STUDENTS

Redazione

EVALUATION OF THE EFFECT OF MORINGA PEREGRINA BARK ON THE CRYSTAL HABIT AND SIZE OF CALCIUM OXALATE MONOHYDRATE CRYSTALS IN DIFFERENT STAGES OF CRYSTALLIZATION USING EXPERIMENTAL AND THEORETICAL METHODS

Redazione

08 MAR 2021 – PALAGI E BUNDU (SPC): “AISLA E CUB CHIEDANO ALLA GIUNTA DI SCHIERARSI DALLA PARTE GIUSTA PER IL LAAC”

Redazione

APPLICATIONS OF BIMETALLIC PDCU CATALYSTS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More