$90 Million Yacht of Sanctioned Russian Oligarch Viktor Vekselberg Seized by Spain at Request of United States

Spanish law enforcement executed a Spanish court order freezing the Motor Yacht Tango, a 255-foot luxury yacht owned by sanctioned Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg, that was subject to forfeiture based on violation of U.S. bank fraud, money laundering, and sanction statutes.

April 4, 2022

