mercoledì, Agosto 5, 2020
Breaking News

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – AUGUST 5, 2020

LIBANO, CONSIGLIO NAZIONALE DIFESA DECRETA STATO DI EMERGENZA A BEIRUT PER DUE…

LIBANO, HASSAN DIAB: RESPONSABILI CATASTROFE DOVRANNO DARNE CONTO

LIBANO, CONTE: ITALIA SOSTERRA’ POPOLO LIBANESE, MONITORIAMO SITUAZIONE NOSTRI CONNAZIONALI

SECRETARY POMPEO’S CALL WITH BRUNEIAN FOREIGN MINISTER II ERYWAN

SECRETARY POMPEO’S CALL WITH BRUNEIAN FOREIGN MINISTER II ERYWAN

REPUBLIC OF MOLDOVA : TECHNICAL ASSISTANCE REPORT—GOVERNMENT FINANCE STATISTICS MISSION (OCTOBER 2-8,…

SUBMISSION OF THE SECOND CONGRESSIONAL REPORT PURSUANT TO THE ELIE WIESEL GENOCIDE…

SUBMISSION OF THE SECOND CONGRESSIONAL REPORT PURSUANT TO THE ELIE WIESEL GENOCIDE…

SUBMISSION OF THE SECOND CONGRESSIONAL REPORT PURSUANT TO THE ELIE WIESEL GENOCIDE…

Agenparl

9 UH ALUMNI SELECTED AS OMIDYAR FELLOWS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – HAWAIIAN ISLANDS, mer 05 agosto 2020

headshots of Omidyar cohort
Omidyar Fellows eighth cohort.

The Hawaiʻi Leadership Forum announced 16 local leaders who are joining the eighth cohort of its Omidyar Fellows program, and nine are alumni from the University of Hawaiʻi. The program seeks to cultivate the conditions in which Hawaiʻi thrives by equipping leaders with the skills and cross-sector relationships necessary to collectively affect societal change.

Individuals were selected through a rigorous application process, based on their accomplishments, motivation and ability to make positive change in Hawaiʻi. Their courageous leadership continues to be demonstrated through their response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing health and economic crisis.

“One thing that has become incredibly clear to all of us in the last six months is the importance and impact of thoughtful, credible and intentional leadership,” said Bill Coy, director of Omidyar Fellows. “We see leadership as an activity, not a role, and we have appreciated all of those who have stepped forward to diagnose the real and deeper challenges, engage others and intervene skillfully. Cohort VIII joins us at a juncture of critical demands and remarkable opportunity.”

The nine UH alumni who were selected as the eighth cohort of Omidyar Fellows:

For the full list of the eighth cohort, see the Omidyar Fellows website.


Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/UHawaiiNews/~3/GYeK907c7PU/

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More