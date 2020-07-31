venerdì, Luglio 31, 2020
Breaking News

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DELL’UNIONE EUROPEA N. COM(2020) 326 DEFINITIVO –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – AUDIZIONE DEL MINISTRO DELLO SVILUPPO ECONOMICO STEFANO PATUANELLI,…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ESAME, AI SENSI DELL’ARTICOLO 32, COMMA 1, DELLA…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – AUDIZIONE DEL DOTTOR GIUSEPPE ANTOCI, GIà PRESIDENTE DEL…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DEL GOVERNO SOTTOPOSTO A PARERE PARLAMENTARE N.…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DEL GOVERNO SOTTOPOSTO A PARERE PARLAMENTARE N.…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – AUDIZIONE DEL PRESIDENTE DELLA REGIONE SICILIANA, NELLO MUSUMECI,…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – SULLA SCOMPARSA DI GIULIO MACERATINI – XVIII LEGISLATURA…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – INCONTRO CON L’AMBASCIATORE DELLA REPUBBLICA DELL’AZERBAIGIAN, S.E. MAMMAD…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ELEZIONE DEL PRESIDENTE, DEI VICE PRESIDENTI E DEI…

Agenparl

81 POLICE RECRUITS GRADUATE AS FIRST YEAR CONSTABLES IN OXLEY

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – QUEENSLAND (AUSTRALIA), ven 31 luglio 2020

Minister for Police Mark Ryan and Commissioner Katarina Carroll today joined in welcoming 81 new recruits to the Queensland Police Service (QPS).

Minister Ryan congratulated the First Year Constables (FYCs) on their graduation from the Oxley Police Academy.

“These FYCs are beginning their careers during unprecedented times, when the role of our police is more important than ever,” he said.

“Our Police Academies produce the finest officers in the world, and I know these recruits have received the intensive training they need to keep us safe.

“Each has sworn they will maintain integrity, professionalism and accountability when serving and protecting the people of Queensland.

“I congratulate these officers as they embark on careers with the Queensland Police Service.”

Minister Ryan said the graduation was the first full induction ceremony since January.

“In March, Commissioner Carroll made the decision to fast-track police graduations,” he said.

“This decision was made to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission in the Academies, and immediately boost the number of frontline officers.

“Social distancing requirements have prevented graduates from celebrating with a full ceremony, with QPS instead opting for a small, private swearing-in.

“I’m very pleased this latest cohort will have their achievements recognised in a full induction ceremony.”

Commissioner Carroll said the FYCs came from diverse backgrounds, bringing a range of skills to ensure they provide Queenslanders with exceptional service across a variety of circumstances.

“We have a diverse group of graduates representative of our community who bring skills and experience from a wide range of previous careers.,” Commissioner Carroll said.

“The training program these recruits have completed prepares them for a range of policing scenarios, and they will continue to learn on the job through the First Year Constable program.

“These graduates have demonstrated outstanding commitment and skill in preparing for today.

“They are taking the next step in their policing career, and I have no doubt they are well-prepared for the challenges they will face in the future.

“All the new constables can be proud of their achievements, and it is wonderful to be with them today to celebrate their hard work.”

These newest police officers will initially be deployed around the state in the following areas:

Brisbane Region

North Brisbane District

Brisbane City Station – 2

Fortitude Valley Station – 2

Indooroopilly Station – 1

Stafford Station – 1

South Brisbane District

Acacia RidgeStation – 1

Capalaba Station – 1

Cleveland Station – 1

Dutton Park Station – 1

Inala Station – 1

Mt Ommaney Station – 1

Upper Mt Gravatt Station – 1

West End Station – 1

Central Region

Mackay District

Bowen Station – 1

Mackay Station – 3

Mackay Northern Beaches Station – 1

Whitsunday Station – 1

Capricornia District

Emerald Station – 2

North Rockhampton Station – 3

Rockhampton Station – 3     

Wide Bay Burnett District

Hervey Bay Station 2

Northern Region

Townsville District

Deeragun Station – 1     

Kirwan Station – 3

Mundingburra Station – 2     

Townsville Station – 3

Far North District

Cairns Station – 3

Edmonton Station – 2

Smithfield Station – 2

South Eastern Region

Logan District

Jimboomba Station – 1

Logan Central Station – 2

Loganholme Station – 2

Springwood Station – 2

Gold Coast District

Broadbeach Station – 1

Coomera Station – 1

Nerang Station – 1

Southport Station – 2

Southern Region

Moreton District

Deception Bay Station – 1

Redcliffe Station – 6

Ipswich District                                                

Goodna Station – 2

Karana Downs Station – 2

Springfield Station – 1

Darling Downs District                                   

Gatton Station – 1

Laidley Station – 1

Toowoomba Station – 5

South West District                                         

Kingaroy Station – 1

Murgon Station – 2

Nanango Station – 1

ENDS

Media contacts

Minister Ryan’s Office: Ph: (07) 3035 8300

Police Media: : (07) 3015 2444

Fonte/Source: http://statements.qld.gov.au/Statement/2020/7/31/81-police-recruits-graduate-as-first-year-constables-in-oxley

Post collegati

81 POLICE RECRUITS GRADUATE AS FIRST YEAR CONSTABLES IN OXLEY

Redazione

BRICS ONE OF THE MOST VALUABLE AND WORKING PARTNERSHIP: SHRI PRAKASH JAVADEKER

Redazione

TURNOVER OF LARGE ENTERPRISES GREW IN JUNE FROM THE PREVIOUS MONTH, BUT DECREASED YEAR-ON-YEAR

Redazione

TEEN VAPING RESEARCH IS A PRIORITY AS MARIJUANA AND NICOTINE USE SURGE

Redazione

FIRST NATIONS LANGUAGE TO BE ACKNOWLEDGED IN NAMING OF NATIONAL PARKS

Redazione

CAIRNS INDIGENOUS ART FAIR (12-23 AUGUST)

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More