81 POLICE RECRUITS GRADUATE AS FIRST YEAR CONSTABLES IN OXLEY

Minister for Police Mark Ryan and Commissioner Katarina Carroll today joined in welcoming 81 new recruits to the Queensland Police Service (QPS).

Minister Ryan congratulated the First Year Constables (FYCs) on their graduation from the Oxley Police Academy.

“These FYCs are beginning their careers during unprecedented times, when the role of our police is more important than ever,” he said.

“Our Police Academies produce the finest officers in the world, and I know these recruits have received the intensive training they need to keep us safe.

“Each has sworn they will maintain integrity, professionalism and accountability when serving and protecting the people of Queensland.

“I congratulate these officers as they embark on careers with the Queensland Police Service.”

Minister Ryan said the graduation was the first full induction ceremony since January.

“In March, Commissioner Carroll made the decision to fast-track police graduations,” he said.

“This decision was made to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission in the Academies, and immediately boost the number of frontline officers.

“Social distancing requirements have prevented graduates from celebrating with a full ceremony, with QPS instead opting for a small, private swearing-in.

“I’m very pleased this latest cohort will have their achievements recognised in a full induction ceremony.”

Commissioner Carroll said the FYCs came from diverse backgrounds, bringing a range of skills to ensure they provide Queenslanders with exceptional service across a variety of circumstances.

“We have a diverse group of graduates representative of our community who bring skills and experience from a wide range of previous careers.,” Commissioner Carroll said.

“The training program these recruits have completed prepares them for a range of policing scenarios, and they will continue to learn on the job through the First Year Constable program.

“These graduates have demonstrated outstanding commitment and skill in preparing for today.

“They are taking the next step in their policing career, and I have no doubt they are well-prepared for the challenges they will face in the future.

“All the new constables can be proud of their achievements, and it is wonderful to be with them today to celebrate their hard work.”

These newest police officers will initially be deployed around the state in the following areas:

Brisbane Region

North Brisbane District

Brisbane City Station – 2

Fortitude Valley Station – 2

Indooroopilly Station – 1

Stafford Station – 1

South Brisbane District

Acacia RidgeStation – 1

Capalaba Station – 1

Cleveland Station – 1

Dutton Park Station – 1

Inala Station – 1

Mt Ommaney Station – 1

Upper Mt Gravatt Station – 1

West End Station – 1

Central Region

Mackay District

Bowen Station – 1

Mackay Station – 3

Mackay Northern Beaches Station – 1

Whitsunday Station – 1

Capricornia District

Emerald Station – 2

North Rockhampton Station – 3

Rockhampton Station – 3

Wide Bay Burnett District

Hervey Bay Station – 2

Northern Region

Townsville District

Deeragun Station – 1

Kirwan Station – 3

Mundingburra Station – 2

Townsville Station – 3

Far North District

Cairns Station – 3

Edmonton Station – 2

Smithfield Station – 2

South Eastern Region

Logan District

Jimboomba Station – 1

Logan Central Station – 2

Loganholme Station – 2

Springwood Station – 2

Gold Coast District

Broadbeach Station – 1

Coomera Station – 1

Nerang Station – 1

Southport Station – 2

Southern Region

Moreton District

Deception Bay Station – 1

Redcliffe Station – 6

Ipswich District

Goodna Station – 2

Karana Downs Station – 2

Springfield Station – 1

Darling Downs District

Gatton Station – 1

Laidley Station – 1

Toowoomba Station – 5

South West District

Kingaroy Station – 1

Murgon Station – 2

Nanango Station – 1

