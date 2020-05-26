martedì, Maggio 26, 2020
76SQN CONDUCT NIGHT FLYING OPERATIONS OVER SALT ASH AIR WEAPONS RANGE

(AGENPARL) – CANBERRA (AUSTRALIA), mar 26 maggio 2020

Up to four Air Force 76SQN Hawk Lead-In Fighter aircraft will operate over Salt Ash Air Weapons Range.

Up to two aircraft will operate over the range for each currency activity and will fly no lower than 640 metres (2100ft) and up to 1524 metres (5000 ft) high.

76SQN aircrew are updating close air support currency which involves medium level flying utilising night vision goggles.

4SQN Joint Terminal Attack Controllers are also taking advantage of the training to maintain their skills and currencies in night-time operations.

DATE:                         27-28 May 2020

TIME:                         6.30pm to 8.30pm

VENUE:                      Salt Ash Air Weapons Range

Air Force has a responsibility to ensure personnel are ready and able to deploy at short notice and this involves necessary night-time close air support training to be employed at SAAWR.

Residents should note that the date and time for this activity are subject to variables such as weather and operational availability, and may change.

Noise reduction and the environment are vital considerations in the planning and conduct of military activity, and Air Force appreciates the ongoing support of the Port Stephens community during these training activities.

Fonte/Source: https://www.airforce.gov.au/operations/flying-operations/76sqn-conduct-night-flying-operations-over-salt-ash-air-weapons-range

