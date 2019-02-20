20 Febbraio 2019
Breaking News

75IB, CHO collect 100 blood bags in Bislig City

General Library drop-in sessions

08/28/2019 – Wake-Up Moreno Valley – Sponsor MVCC Military Affairs Committee

Fee reallocation could boost funding for DNR deer management

Bill would take ‘comprehensive’ approach to protect Minnesotans from elder abuse

Miami businesses learn to tap Hong Kong’s strategic advantages in HKETO seminar…

Inician el lanzamiento del puente bailey que reemplazará temporalmente al Puente Montalvo

Minam: Se ha recuperado principio de autoridad en Madre de Dios y…

Part of the lanes of Tolo Highway Kowloon bound near Yuen Chau…

Due to heavy traffic, Lung Cheung Road Tsuen Wan bound is busy.…

Image default
Agenparl English Ambiente Salute Social Network

75IB, CHO collect 100 blood bags in Bislig City

by Redazione Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – Manila (Philippines), mer 20 febbraio 2019

Bloodletting activity at Gaisano Capital-Bislig City spearheaded by the 75IB in partnership with LGU Bislig through the City Health Office. (75IB Photo)

BISLIG CITY, Surigao del Sur, Feb. 20 (PIA) — The 75th Infantry “Marauder” Battalion, in partnership with the city government of Bislig through the City Health Office (CHO), has accumulated 100 bags of blood during the conduct of the bloodletting activity held at the Gaisano Capital, Mangagoy, Bislig City on February 15, 2019.

Anchored on the theme “Dugong Handog Para sa Kapayapaan,” the activity aims to motivate and create awareness among the people on the importance of blood donation.

The spirit of volunteerism also exuded from the good-hearted individuals who joined the activity.

Government employees, stakeholders, reservist and representatives from civic organizations such as Philippine National Police (PNP), Fraternal Eagle’s Club, Tau Gamma Fraternity, Gaisano Capital-Bislig City, City Health Office, BIslig District Hospital (BDH), University of Southeastern Philippines (USP), Southern Technological Institute of the Philippines (STIP), Traffic Management Group (TMG) participated in the event.

The volunteers and  donors have rendered their time and effort during the activity with a goal to help in saving lives, said Captain Edwin Leo Francisco, Civil Military Operations Officer of 75IB.

75IB commanding officer Lt. Colonel Jaime Datuin donates blood during the bloodletting activity at Gaisano Capital-Bislig City on February 15, 2019. (Photo credit to 75IB)

Meanwhile, Lt. Col Jaime Datuin, 75IB commanding officer, expressed his gratitude to those who participated the event.

“I am very grateful for your support. Your gesture of generosity through blood donation manifests your care and love to our fellow citizens. Thus, I also encourage everyone to show great concern in many ways for the good and welfare of our community,” said Datuin. (PIA-Surigao del Sur)

 

Fonte/Source: https://pia.gov.ph/news/articles/1018618

Related posts

General Library drop-in sessions

Redazione Redazione

08/28/2019 – Wake-Up Moreno Valley – Sponsor MVCC Military Affairs Committee

Redazione Redazione

Fee reallocation could boost funding for DNR deer management

Redazione Redazione

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More