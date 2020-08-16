domenica, Agosto 16, 2020
7 MILLION COVID-19 TESTS COMPLETED

(AGENPARL) – NEW YORK (USA), dom 16 agosto 2020

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced 7 million diagnostic tests for COVID-19 have been conducted to date in New York State, and that the number of positive cases yesterday — 0.78 percent — was below 1 percent for the ninth day in a row.

 

“Our numbers reflect the hard work of New Yorkers, and as other states across the nation see surging cases, our numbers remain steadily low. For more than a week, we’ve seen our positivity rate stay below 1 percent, and to date New York has done 7 million tests—these are remarkable accomplishments that New Yorkers should be proud of,” Governor Cuomo said. “New York State is demonstrating that a response guided by science and data – not politics or opinion – is the only effective way to deal with this virus. But, we must not become complacent and risk slipping backwards — everyone must remember to wear their masks, socially distance, wash their hands regularly, and stay New York Tough.”

 

Yesterday, the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force visited 1,170 establishments in New York City and Long Island and observed 33 establishments that were not in compliance with state requirements. A county breakdown of yesterday’s observed violations is below:

 

  • Bronx – 5 
  • Brooklyn – 8 
  • Manhattan – 9 
  • Queens – 3 
  • Nassau – 8

 

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

 

  • Patient Hospitalization – 527 (+4)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 79
  • Hospital Counties – 30
  • Number ICU – 128 (+8)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 59 (+1)
  • Total Discharges – 74,154 (+73)
  • Deaths – 6
  • Total Deaths – 25,250

 

Of the 77,692 test results reported to New York State yesterday, 607, or 0.78 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

 

REGION

THURSDAY

FRIDAY

SATURDAY

Capital Region

0.6%

0.5%

1.2%

Central New York

0.9%

0.9%

0.7%

Finger Lakes

0.8%

0.5%

0.5%

Long Island

0.8%

0.9%

0.8%

Mid-Hudson

0.9%

0.7%

0.8%

Mohawk Valley

0.6%

0.5%

0.3%

New York City

0.9%

1.0%

0.9%

North Country

0.3%

0.2%

0.3%

Southern Tier

0.6%

0.2%

0.1%

Western New York

0.7%

1.3%

0.9%

 

The Governor also confirmed 607 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 425,508 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 425,508 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

 

County

Total Positive

New Positive

Albany

2,654

11

Allegany

80

0

Broome

1,166

1

Cattaraugus

171

1

Cayuga

164

1

Chautauqua

263

0

Chemung

189

1

Chenango

218

0

Clinton

132

1

Columbia

552

1

Cortland

97

0

Delaware

107

0

Dutchess

4,686

18

Erie

9,147

33

Essex

59

0

Franklin

54

0

Fulton

303

0

Genesee

285

1

Greene

298

1

Hamilton

11

3

Herkimer

283

1

Jefferson

143

0

Lewis

47

0

Livingston

178

0

Madison

421

0

Monroe

5,165

22

Montgomery

187

3

Nassau

43,929

38

Niagara

1,532

3

NYC

230,223

307

Oneida

2,198

3

Onondaga

3,674

11

Ontario

368

1

Orange

11,254

25

Orleans

301

1

Oswego

271

0

Otsego

118

0

Putnam

1,461

2

Rensselaer

795

6

Rockland

14,007

10

Saratoga

792

9

Schenectady

1,119

18

Schoharie

69

0

Schuyler

23

0

Seneca

93

0

St. Lawrence

263

0

Steuben

306

0

Suffolk

44,159

50

Sullivan

1,493

0

Tioga

195

0

Tompkins

238

0

Ulster

2,095

6

Warren

312

0

Washington

261

0

Wayne

269

0

Westchester

36,453

18

Wyoming

118

0

Yates

59

0

     

Yesterday, there were 6 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,250. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

 

Deaths by County of Residence

County

New Deaths

Erie

1

Kings

1

Manhattan

2

Ontario

1

Rensselaer

1

Fonte/Source: https://www.governor.ny.gov/content/7-million-covid-19-tests-completed

