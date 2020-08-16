7 MILLION COVID-19 TESTS COMPLETED

(AGENPARL) – NEW YORK (USA), dom 16 agosto 2020

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced 7 million diagnostic tests for COVID-19 have been conducted to date in New York State, and that the number of positive cases yesterday — 0.78 percent — was below 1 percent for the ninth day in a row.

“Our numbers reflect the hard work of New Yorkers, and as other states across the nation see surging cases, our numbers remain steadily low. For more than a week, we’ve seen our positivity rate stay below 1 percent, and to date New York has done 7 million tests—these are remarkable accomplishments that New Yorkers should be proud of,” Governor Cuomo said. “New York State is demonstrating that a response guided by science and data – not politics or opinion – is the only effective way to deal with this virus. But, we must not become complacent and risk slipping backwards — everyone must remember to wear their masks, socially distance, wash their hands regularly, and stay New York Tough.”

Yesterday, the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force visited 1,170 establishments in New York City and Long Island and observed 33 establishments that were not in compliance with state requirements. A county breakdown of yesterday’s observed violations is below:

Bronx – 5

Brooklyn – 8

Manhattan – 9

Queens – 3

Nassau – 8

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization – 527 (+4)

Patients Newly Admitted – 79

Hospital Counties – 30

Number ICU – 128 (+8)

Number ICU with Intubation – 59 (+1)

Total Discharges – 74,154 (+73)

Deaths – 6

Total Deaths – 25,250

Of the 77,692 test results reported to New York State yesterday, 607, or 0.78 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY Capital Region 0.6% 0.5% 1.2% Central New York 0.9% 0.9% 0.7% Finger Lakes 0.8% 0.5% 0.5% Long Island 0.8% 0.9% 0.8% Mid-Hudson 0.9% 0.7% 0.8% Mohawk Valley 0.6% 0.5% 0.3% New York City 0.9% 1.0% 0.9% North Country 0.3% 0.2% 0.3% Southern Tier 0.6% 0.2% 0.1% Western New York 0.7% 1.3% 0.9%

The Governor also confirmed 607 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 425,508 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 425,508 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 2,654 11 Allegany 80 0 Broome 1,166 1 Cattaraugus 171 1 Cayuga 164 1 Chautauqua 263 0 Chemung 189 1 Chenango 218 0 Clinton 132 1 Columbia 552 1 Cortland 97 0 Delaware 107 0 Dutchess 4,686 18 Erie 9,147 33 Essex 59 0 Franklin 54 0 Fulton 303 0 Genesee 285 1 Greene 298 1 Hamilton 11 3 Herkimer 283 1 Jefferson 143 0 Lewis 47 0 Livingston 178 0 Madison 421 0 Monroe 5,165 22 Montgomery 187 3 Nassau 43,929 38 Niagara 1,532 3 NYC 230,223 307 Oneida 2,198 3 Onondaga 3,674 11 Ontario 368 1 Orange 11,254 25 Orleans 301 1 Oswego 271 0 Otsego 118 0 Putnam 1,461 2 Rensselaer 795 6 Rockland 14,007 10 Saratoga 792 9 Schenectady 1,119 18 Schoharie 69 0 Schuyler 23 0 Seneca 93 0 St. Lawrence 263 0 Steuben 306 0 Suffolk 44,159 50 Sullivan 1,493 0 Tioga 195 0 Tompkins 238 0 Ulster 2,095 6 Warren 312 0 Washington 261 0 Wayne 269 0 Westchester 36,453 18 Wyoming 118 0 Yates 59 0

Yesterday, there were 6 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,250. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence County New Deaths Erie 1 Kings 1 Manhattan 2 Ontario 1 Rensselaer 1

