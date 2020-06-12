venerdì, Giugno 12, 2020
Agenparl

“6TH WORLD CONGRESS ON ANESTHESIA AND CRITICAL CARE”

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – BRUSSELS (BELGIUM), ven 12 giugno 2020 Our International Anesthesia 2020 conference will provide best platform by networking with your colleagues across the globe to foster open exchange and debate on the role of the Anesthesia and critical care.
Anesthesia Conferences planned from October 21-22, 2020 Paris, France with theme Boosting the therapy concerning anesthesiology and critical care.

Fonte/Source: https://www.fens.org/News-Activities/Calendar/Meetings/2020/09/6th-World-Congress-on-Anesthesia-and-Critical-Care/

