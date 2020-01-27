27 Gennaio 2020
6TH MEETING OF THE EU-MOLDOVA CIVIL SOCIETY PLATFORM

(AGENPARL) – Brussels, Belgium lun 27 gennaio 2020

The 6th meeting of the EU-Moldova Civil Society Platform will take place on 13 February 2020 in Chisinau in Moldova. During the meeting, a debate will be held assessing the state of play of the implementation of the EU-Moldova Association Agreement. Social aspects of the implementation of the Association Agreement and Moldovan initiatives in justice sector and fighting corruption will be discussed. Platform members will also take stock of the Association Agenda EU-Moldova .

Fonte/Source: https://www.eesc.europa.eu/en/agenda/our-events/events/6th-meeting-eu-moldova-civil-society-platform

