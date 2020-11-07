sabato, Novembre 7, 2020
61ST MACHIKANE FESTIVAL

(AGENPARL) – OSAKA (JAPAN), sab 07 novembre 2020

The theme for the 61st Machikane Festival is
“Color Your Life.” Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s
Machikane Festival will be held both in-person and online.

*Note: the schedule for this year’s Machikane Festival is
subject to change due to the situation of the pandemic.

Dates

Friday,
November 20 ~ Sunday, November 22, 2020 

Venues

(1) In-person Festival (Toyonaka
Campus)

Osaka University Toyonaka Campus
(Machikaneyama-cho, Toyonaka City)

Access:

15
min. walk from Ishibashi handai-mae Station on Hankyu
Takarazuka/Minoo Lines.

By Monorail:
10 min. walk west from Shibahara-handai-mae Station.

No food stalls will be set up and
the number of visitors per day will be limited to prevent the spread of the
virus.

Campus visitors are limited to:

(1) members of Osaka University (undergraduate students, graduate
students, and faculty and staff members),

(2) individuals invited by performers, and

(3) high school students and their chaperones from the Kansai
region.

Prior registration is required.

(2) Machikane Festival Online

You can participate in the Machikane Festival online at the official
website for the Machikane Festival.

Official
Website of the Machikane Festival

Events

 (1) In-person Festival (Toyonaka Campus)

Various stage performances and booths (no food or drink to be
served).

 (2)
Machikane Festival Online

Live streaming of on-stage events as well as videos of works and
performances by clubs and groups

Contact

Osaka
University Festival Central Executive Committee

Box
8,  Meidokan, Osaka University Toyonaka Campus, 1-10 Machikaneyama-cho, Toyonaka

TEL/FAX:
06-6841-6025  Email: info[at]machikanesai.com　

Please
replace [at] with @ when contacting this address.

*To
learn more about this event, please visit the Machikane Festival website at
http://machikanesai.com/.

Fonte/Source: https://www.osaka-u.ac.jp/en/news/event/2020/11/2001

