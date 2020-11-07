(AGENPARL) – OSAKA (JAPAN), sab 07 novembre 2020

The theme for the 61st Machikane Festival is

“Color Your Life.” Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s

Machikane Festival will be held both in-person and online.

*Note: the schedule for this year’s Machikane Festival is

subject to change due to the situation of the pandemic.

Dates

Friday,

November 20 ~ Sunday, November 22, 2020

Venues

(1) In-person Festival (Toyonaka

Campus)

Osaka University Toyonaka Campus

(Machikaneyama-cho, Toyonaka City)

Access:

15

min. walk from Ishibashi handai-mae Station on Hankyu

Takarazuka/Minoo Lines.

By Monorail:

10 min. walk west from Shibahara-handai-mae Station.

No food stalls will be set up and

the number of visitors per day will be limited to prevent the spread of the

virus.

Campus visitors are limited to:

(1) members of Osaka University (undergraduate students, graduate

students, and faculty and staff members),

(2) individuals invited by performers, and

(3) high school students and their chaperones from the Kansai

region.

Prior registration is required.

(2) Machikane Festival Online

You can participate in the Machikane Festival online at the official

website for the Machikane Festival.

Official

Website of the Machikane Festival

Events

(1) In-person Festival (Toyonaka Campus)

Various stage performances and booths (no food or drink to be

served).

(2)

Machikane Festival Online

Live streaming of on-stage events as well as videos of works and

performances by clubs and groups

Contact

Osaka

University Festival Central Executive Committee

Box

8, Meidokan, Osaka University Toyonaka Campus, 1-10 Machikaneyama-cho, Toyonaka

TEL/FAX:

06-6841-6025 Email: info[at]machikanesai.com

Please

replace [at] with @ when contacting this address.

*To

learn more about this event, please visit the Machikane Festival website at

http://machikanesai.com/.

