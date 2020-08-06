$6 MILLION BOOST FOR QUEENSLAND’S FLOOD WARNING INFRASTRUCTURE NETWORK

(AGENPARL) – QUEENSLAND (AUSTRALIA), gio 06 agosto 2020

Minister for Natural Disaster and Emergency Management David Littleproud

Treasurer, Minister for Infrastructure and Planning Cameron Dick

Queensland communities impacted by the devastating 2019 monsoon floods will benefit from a $6 million investment in vital flood warning infrastructure.

This is part of the joint state and Commonwealth $242 million Category C and D package established under the Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements in response to the 2019 floods, and brings total network funding through DRFA to $8 million.

Minister for Emergency Management David Littleproud said the additional funding was another important step towards a safer and more resilient north Queensland.

“The initial $2 million funded 36 flood warning projects across 16 of the most heavily impacted areas following last year’s monsoon trough,” Minister Littleproud said.

“This announcement will see more priority repairs and installations reach 28 impacted local government areas, from Torres Strait to Mackay.

“We want to better protect Queensland communities by ensuring they are well informed when there’s flood risk in their region.

“Since the devastating floods of 2011, Queensland has been at the forefront of disaster mitigation and resilience in Australia, and this investment further solidifies that position.”

Queensland Treasurer and Minister responsible for the Queensland Reconstruction Authority (QRA) Cameron Dick said infrastructure investment was central to the Queensland Government’s COVID economic recovery plan.

“These initiatives bring employment benefits in the short-term and provide significant value in the long-term by protecting Queenslanders and their communities,” Mr Dick said.

“An estimated 25 jobs will be created in regional Queensland from this work, jobs which are really welcomed during this tough economic period.

“In the past 18 months our state has battled floods, bushfires, a pandemic, and the financial fallout from all those things.

“Investing in infrastructure like this flood warning network will keep driving our recovery efforts forward.”

QRA Chair Major-General Stuart Smith AO, DSC (Retd) said the authority was pleased to roll out the program to impacted council areas.

“The improvements will include rainfall and river level gauges, cameras and flood warning signage,” Mr Smith said.

“This aligns with the national standards the Bureau of Meteorology require and will deliver optimum catchment-based solutions across Queensland.

“QRA is committed to building resilience against future natural disaster events, including pandemics.

“These improvements will go a long way to helping make Queensland the most disaster-resilient state in the nation.”

The 28 Queensland councils to benefit from this investment : Burke, Boulia, Burdekin, Carpentaria, Cairns, Cassowary, Charters Towers, Cloncurry, Cook, Croydon, Diamantina, Douglas, Etheridge, Flinders, Hinchinbrook, Lockhart River, Longreach, Mackay, Mapoon, Mareeba, McKinlay, Richmond, Pormpuraaw, Torres Strait, Townsville, Whitsunday, Winton and Wujal Wujal.

