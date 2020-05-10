6 MEGAWATT SOLAR FARM PROGRESS

(AGENPARL) – BERMUDA, dom 10 maggio 2020

Ministerial Statement to the House of Assembly By The Hon. Walter H. Roban, JP, MP, Deputy Premier and Minister of Home Affairs

Mr. Speaker,

I am pleased to report to this Honourable House on the progress of the 6 megawatt solar farm at the LF Wade International Airport. Just last week, the Regulatory Authority awarded an operating license to the developers of the project, Saturn Solar Bermuda 1, the Bermudian subsidiary of Saturn Power Incorporated. This is a significant milestone for the project.

Mr. Speaker,