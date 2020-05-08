venerdì, Maggio 8, 2020
6 MAY COVID-19 UPDATE

(AGENPARL) – BERMUDA, ven 08 maggio 2020

Today there were 150 test results received by the Ministry of Health. None were positive for COVID-19.

Bermuda continues to have 118 total confirmed positive cases. Their status is as follows:

  • there are 50 active cases, of which
  • 35 persons are under active public health monitoring, and
  • 15 persons are hospitalized;
  • a total of 61 have now recovered, and
  • the total deceased remains 7.

The average age of all of our confirmed positive cases is 60 and the age range of all of our positive cases is from 18 to 101 years. The age of persons hospitalized ranges between 64 and 91 years, and the average age is 77. 

The racial breakdown of all active cases is: 56% Black, 38% White and 6% Other or unknown.

