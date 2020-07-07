5TH JOINT MEETING OF THE EU-GEORGIA DOMESTIC ADVISORY GROUPS

(AGENPARL) – BRUSSELS, BELGIUM mar 07 luglio 2020

Representatives of the European and Georgian Domestic Advisory Groups (DAGs), set up under the Trade and Sustainable Development Chapter of the Association Agreement between the European Union and Georgia, held their fifth joint meeting virtually on 9 July 2020. The participants followed-up on the implementation of the Trade and Sustainable Development Chapter of the Association Agreement.

