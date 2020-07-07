martedì, Luglio 7, 2020
Breaking News

PRESTIPINO (PD): SALVINI EVITI POLEMICHE STERILI. RIAPERTURA SCUOLE OBIETTIVO CENTRALE DEL PAESE

LOCAL IT SUPPORT OFFICER IN THE ADMINISTRATION SECTION

AL VIA CAMPAGNA DI CARITAS ITALIANA E FOCSIV PER AIUTARE I PIù…

CS – ARCURI, AZZOLINA: NOMINA FORTEMENTE VOLUTA, PERMETTERÀ ITER VELOCE SU NUOVI…

SANITà PUBBLICA VETERINARIA: AVVIATO DISCUSSIONE IN SEDE REDIGENTE E DELIBERATO CICLO DI…

ESERCIZIO FISICO: AVVIATA DISCUSSIONE IN SEDE REDIGENTE E DELIBERATO CICLO DI AUDIZIONI…

ESERCIZIO FISICO: AVVIATA DISCUSSIONE IN SEDE REDIGENTE IN 12A COMMISSIONE

U.S.-INDIA FOREIGN OFFICE CONSULTATIONS

INCREASING AMBITION TOWARDS A CLIMATE-RESILIENT, ZERO-CARBON ECONOMY

PARTECIPAZIONE A MISSIONI INTERNAZIONALI: ESAME RISOLUZIONI IN AULA

Agenparl

5TH JOINT MEETING OF THE EU-GEORGIA DOMESTIC ADVISORY GROUPS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – BRUSSELS, BELGIUM mar 07 luglio 2020

Representatives of the European and Georgian Domestic Advisory Groups (DAGs), set up under the Trade and Sustainable Development Chapter of the Association Agreement between the European Union and Georgia, held their fifth joint meeting virtually on 9 July 2020. The participants followed-up on the implementation of the Trade and Sustainable Development Chapter of the Association Agreement.
Date: 

09/07/2020

Related sections: 

External Relations Section (REX)

Related other bodies: 

The EU-Georgia Domestic Advisory Group

Fonte/Source: https://www.eesc.europa.eu/en/agenda/our-events/events/5th-joint-meeting-eu-georgia-domestic-advisory-groups

Post collegati

5TH JOINT MEETING OF THE EU-GEORGIA DOMESTIC ADVISORY GROUPS

Redazione

FONDO SICUREZZA INTERNA 2014-2020 – ISF2 BORDERS” – PROGETTO 79.2.2 “NUOVO SISTEMA INFORMATIVO AUTOMATIZZATO S.I.A. FORNITURA DI N. 6 LICENZE SOFTWARE MICROSOFT ENTERPRISE AGREEMENT –

Redazione

ST. TAMMANY PARISH FEASIBILITY STUDY VIRTUAL PUBLIC SCOPING MEETINGS SCHEDULED

Redazione

​RELEASES FROM GAVINS POINT DAM TO DECREASE

Redazione

07 LUG 2020 – SPARAVIGNA A BUNDU E PALAGI: “AUDIZIONE DI OGGI ERA PRIMO MOMENTO DI APPROFONDIMENTO TRA COMMISSIONE E AMMINISTRAZIONE. CONFRONTO NON è MAI MANCATO Né MANCHERà”

Redazione

CORONAVIRUS: RICCARDI, SORVEGLIANZA SU DIFFUSIONE CONTAGI DA BALCANI

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More