52-WEEK BILL AUCTION

(AGENPARL) – CHICAGO (ILLINOIS), mer 12 agosto 2020



Also known as the 12-month or 1-year bill, the 52-week bill has the longest term to maturity among Treasury bill offerings and its auctions are the least frequent, held just once every 4 weeks while other Treasury bill maturities are auctioned weekly. Competitive bids at these auctions determine the interest rate paid on each issue. A group of securities dealers, known as primary dealers, are authorized and obligated to submit competitive tenders at Treasury auctions. Dealers can hold the bills, resell the bills to their clients or trade them with other securities firms. Typically, the New York Fed approves about 20 securities firms to be primary dealers, but that number dropped sharply during the 2008 financial crisis as some were merged into other firms or went bankrupt. The Fed has been rebuilding that number regularly and the latest list can be found here . Since these are public auctions, the Treasury must announce the size, date and time of the auctions sufficiently in advance. Except for holidays or special circumstances, 52-week bills are announced every 4 weeks on Thursday for auction the following Tuesday and issued (settled) on the Thursday following the auction. (Department of the Treasury)

<!–

–>



Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/EconomicEventsInterestRates/~3/0r3wT7pdUAQ/feed517679.html