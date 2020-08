(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), gio 27 agosto 2020 The number of NHS patients presenting to cardiology services for serious heart problems more than halved while the number of heart attacks diagnosed fell by 40 percent at one center in Scotland during the coronavirus lockdown, research finds.

Fonte/Source: https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/08/200826183535.htm