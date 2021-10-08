(AGENPARL) – ven 08 ottobre 2021 Hispanic Reading Room news & resources

Our National Hispanic Heritage Month festivities continue here at the Library of Congress! The Hispanic Reading Room is thrilled to announce that 50 previously unpublished audio recordings from the PALABRA Archive have just been made available to users worldwide.

[PALABRA NEW RECORDINGS]

Every year, unreleased items are published for online streaming and with this launch, 370 recordings, out of the archive’s 800 sessions, are now accessible to anyone with an internet connection. This year’s batch include recordings with renowned Mexican writer Elena Poniatowska; Cuban-American author, poet and anthropologist Ruth Behar; Spanish poet José Manuel Caballero Bonald; and Portuguese author Dulce María Cardoso. Enjoy!

