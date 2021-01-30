sabato, Gennaio 30, 2021
5 WAYS SSA.GOV SAVES YOU TIME

(AGENPARL) – BALTIMORE (MARYLAND), sab 30 gennaio 2021

5 Ways SSA.gov Saves You TimeOur online tools and services save you time and make your life easier. Often, there’s no need to contact us. Here are five of our webpages that can make your life easier:

1. With your own personal my Social Security account, you can request a replacement Social Security card, verify your earnings, get future benefit estimates, obtain benefit verification letters.

2. Need answers to your Social Security-related questions? Visit our Frequently Asked Questions page.

3. You can complete and submit your online application for retirement benefits in as little as 15 minutes.

4. Access our publications library with online booklets and pamphlets, including audio versions, on key subjects.

5. Check out our Disability Benefits page to learn about our disability program and apply online for disability benefits.

Please share these pages with your friends and family.

