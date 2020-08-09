5 ECOMMERCE BRANDS SUCCEEDING WITH CHATBOTS

(AGENPARL) – THE HAGUE (THE NETHERLANDS), dom 09 agosto 2020

Out of the expected $126 billion global revenue from Artificial Intelligence solutions by 2025, eCommerce is said to be one of the biggest consumers of the same.

To be precise, eCommerce firms have already been using eCommerce chatbots with the AI capabilities and the usage has only grown over time. The chatbots that we see these days are a perfect blend of Machine Learning (ML), Natural Language Processing (NLP), and even live-operations in parallel to ensure the efficacy.

Looking at the current growth in AI and eCommerce chatbot market, one is not wrong to expect that soon these chatbots will take care of a lot more than just assisting the visitors on an eCommerce website. In fact, many companies have been using unified chatbots that manage not just live chats but also the back-end business operations such as tracking the inventory, offering eLearning for employees with just-in-time assistance, risk evaluation, and a lot more.

In this article, we are going to discuss specifically the top brands who have shown

successful implementations of AI chatbots and have established better

communication with their target prospects to ensure the best possible

customer service, product recommendations, and boost in the overall

sales figures.

Sephora

Look on the internet about brands with the best eCommerce chatbots and you would find that Sephora’s implementation is almost every research result you get. Nothing can beat the high-end experience of Sephora’s chatbot on the Kik messenger app.

The chatbot handles the communication so effortlessly that you would feel the experience as close as chatting with one of Sephora’s associates in person. You can experience it by yourself.

Open the app, it will prompt you to provide a few key details about yourself to help you better. A small quiz for a few seconds and you can begin.

You can browse the products, receive customized beauty tips, personalized product recommendations, and a lot more. Like a human sales executive in an actual showroom, the chatbot will even ask targeted questions from you to come up with recommendations as per your precise taste.

Once you are sure about a product, you need not even leave the Kik app to make a purchase. You can order directly from your Kik interface in just a few hassle-free steps.

Sephora’s implementation of AI in their eCommerce chatbot is not limited to Kik itself. They have even deployed yet another chatbot on Facebook, called Sephora Virtual Artist, which allows you to try on different makeup products virtually on your face using a selfie.

eBay

eBay’s journey with chatbots has gone through a gradual growth over time. They first began with a simple Facebook Messenger tool that would send reminders to the bidders 15 minutes before an auction would end.





As of today, eBay has expanded into more advanced implementations with ShopBot, which they call as their virtual shopping assistant. It helps customers to find the items they are looking for on eBay. Just type in some details about the item you want and the bot will assist you to find it. In the process, it will ask some simple questions to narrow down its recommendation to a precise level.

Since its deployment, ShopBot has evolved drastically on eBay. With its Machine Learning capabilities, it now gives even precise recommendations and asks very specific questions. It seems that this AI has come a long way in terms of maturity and enhancing the user experience of eBay’s prospects days after days.

Aerie

If you haven’t heard of Aerie, let me tell you it’s one of the most prominent clothing and lingerie retailer in the US. Aerie with its Kik chatbot is yet another brand that presents a perfect deployment of AI in eCommerce. As the brand is more prominent among Gen Z, it received a pretty smooth transition to the new tech by its prospects.

Like a proficient eCommerce chatbot, its bot handles all the common tasks smoothly and assist the users to find their preferred products quickly. However, one feature that differentiates this AI with any other chatbot in the market is its “THIS or THAT” option.

Based on the initial details the bot will suggest two alternatives in every recommendation -named THIS and THAT. You just have to pick between THIS or THAT to find the right product. After a couple of THIS and THAT choices, the bot will recommend the perfect style based on your taste.

1-800-Flowers

If you live in the US, 1-800-Flowers need no introduction. They are a perfect example of how legacy businesses can evolve with time and adopt contemporary opportunities to shine, even after 40 years of business. They began as a flower delivery business on phone calls, and now using AI chatbots to serve the millennials.

Just like their fabulous phone call service, their eCommerce chatbot allows customers to send flowers and gifts. The new experience is even awesome with AI-based recommendations to the confused customers who looking to send flowers and gifts to their loved ones.

It’s even easier to communicate with the bot. You need to enter your delivery address to begin with the process. Just answer a few questions to confirm your choices, categories, and recipients’ details, all without leaving the messenger app. Once you place a request, the bot also sends you the shipping updates from time to time.

H&M

AI chatbot on Kik messenger by H&M is yet another example of the high-end deployments by the fashion brands. Chatbots offers a highly interactive UI to find personalized recommendations based on your individual presence. It uses photo-based quizzes to learn about your preferences. For example, it asks about the colors you like and presents a choice to pick your style -Casual, Boho, Classic, Formal, etc.

The bot uses all this information to create and store your style profile, which it refers to in your or future interactions, too. Once you have a profile, the bot creates different outfits and ask for your vote on the same. You can also vote on styles created by the store and other users. In short, H&M’s chatbot is not just your personal fashion advisor, but also a public forum to browse and rate different styles created by others.

Conclusion

These 5 eCommerce brands have done a great job with their eCommerce chatbots. They haven’t merely adopted a trending technology but immersed their regular UX with the new era. If you run an eCommerce business, you must learn from these brands and adopt an alike strategy. Missing on this amazing technology is not an option anymore. If not you, then your competitors will adapt and thrive over you. Start your search for the best eCommerce chatbots for your brand today.

Image Credit: Chatbotmagazine

Fonte/Source: https://datafloq.com/read/5-ecommerce-brands-succeeding-chatbots/8906