mercoledì, Gennaio 27, 2021
4TH CMS HYDRAULICS AIRMEN DESIGN, USE APPARATUS TO TEST STABILATOR ACTUATORS

(AGENPARL) – AIR, SPACE AND CYBERSPACE (USA), mer 27 gennaio 2021 The F-15E Strike Eagle depends on many parts to maintain operational status. One mission critical part is the stabilator actuator. Without this part, the F-15E cannot fly. The hydraulic actuator, which moves the stabilator of an F-15E, defects collectively for pitch control and differentially to add roll control power to the jet ailerons.
An unassembled hydraulic stabilator actuator from an F-15E Strike Eagle is prepared for reassembly on a work bench at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan. 7, 2021.

