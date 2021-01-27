(AGENPARL) – AIR, SPACE AND CYBERSPACE (USA), mer 27 gennaio 2021 The F-15E Strike Eagle depends on many parts to maintain operational status. One mission critical part is the stabilator actuator. Without this part, the F-15E cannot fly. The hydraulic actuator, which moves the stabilator of an F-15E, defects collectively for pitch control and differentially to add roll control power to the jet ailerons.





Fonte/Source: https://www.af.mil/News/Article-Display/Article/2484013/4th-cms-hydraulics-airmen-design-use-apparatus-to-test-stabilator-actuators/