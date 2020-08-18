466 CHEMOTHERAPY SESSIONS CONDUCTED BY PRINCE ABDULAZIZ BIN MUSAED HOSPITAL- ARAR

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), mar 18 agosto 2020

According to the Northern Border Health Affairs, the Oncology Center at Prince Abdulaziz bin Musaed Hospital- Arar, since it was launched to date, has performed 466 chemotherapy sessions for 74 patients, with 701 repeated hospitalizations. Also, the number of visits to the day treatment units and outpatient clinics has amounted to 2,313, and 18 bone morrow hypnosis were taken and 167 cases transferred to other specialized centers. The center provides chemotherapy services and acute leukemia treatment; thus reducing transport and travel costs borne by patients and their families.

It is worth mentioning that the Northern Borders Health Affairs features ten specialized medical centers (a cardiac center, three diabetes centers, three kidney centers, and three dental centers), as well as 11 hospitals with a 1,410-bed capacity, which are enhanced with a number of delicate medical specialties such as: neurosurgery, heart surgery, bariatric surgery, endoscopy, and others. Besides, the Affairs has 45 primary healthcare centers.

