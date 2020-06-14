44,139 SMES REGISTERED UNTIL APRIL 2020

(AGENPARL) – MUSCAT (OMAN), dom 14 giugno 2020

The total number of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) registered with the Public Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Riyada) until the end of April 2020 was 44,139, which is an increase by 12.6% compared to the same period of 2019, according to the data released by the NCSI.

Among the governorates, Muscat topped the list with 34% SMEs registered till April 2020, followed by Al-Batinah North with 16%, Ad Dakhliyah with 13% and Dhofar with 8%, and the rest of governorates with 29%.

The Governorate of Muscat had 14,877 SMEs registered at the end of April 2020, followed by Al Batinah North with 6,975, Ad-Dakhliyah with 5,573, Dhofar with 3,719, Al Batinah South with 3,272, and Ash-Sharqiah North with 3,000 SMEs registered.



This was followed by Adh-Dhahirah with 2,624 SMEs, Ash-Sharqiah South with 2,509 SMEs, and Al Buraymi with 927 SMEs registered.

Al Wusta had 495 SMEs registered and Musandam had 168 SMEs registered, which was the lowest among governorates registered till April 2020.

The total number of SMEs registered in the month of March 2020 was 44,083, while the number of SMEs in the month of February 2020 was 43,592.



