419 Police Recruits Complete Basic Constable Training

New police officers to help protect communities and enhance public safety across the province

December 09, 2021

AYLMER — The Ontario government is honoured to recognize the most recent 2021 graduating class from the Ontario Police College (OPC).

“Today, I offer my sincere congratulations to these new police officers on the occasion of their graduation,” said Sylvia Jones, Solicitor General. “Being a police officer takes courage, compassion and commitment; we are grateful that they have taken this step in their careers and chosen to serve and protect Ontario communities.”

The successful completion of basic constable training marks an important milestone on the path to becoming a police officer. During this 12-week program, recruits learn how to prevent crime, assist victims, maintain public order, and respond to emergencies – critical skills that contribute to public safety and community well-being. Today’s graduates will continue learning at their respective police services in communities across the province.

“Our government is committed to ensuring that police officers in Ontario have the training, support and resources they need to serve Ontario’s diverse communities,” said Jones. “The basic constable training provided by the Ontario Police College provides an excellent foundation for these new officers and we commend both the graduates and their instructors for their dedication and commitment to public safety in our province.”

Quick Facts

– Of the 419 recruits, the average age is 28.5 years old, 91.2 per cent have completed post-secondary education (college, university or both) and more than one-quarter (26.5 per cent) speak an additional language besides English.

– The OPC is one of the largest police training facilities in North America with an average 8,000 recruits, police officers, and civilian personnel attending each year.

– The OPC has been training new police hires since 1962.

