$415 MILLION FOR MORE INFRASTRUCTURE JOBS IN QUEENSLAND

QUEENSLAND (AUSTRALIA), lun 22 giugno 2020

The Commonwealth and Queensland Governments will support infrastructure construction jobs across Queensland by jointly investing an additional $415 million to deliver shovel-ready infrastructure projects and urgent road safety upgrades.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said further investment in infrastructure would play a critical role in the Commonwealth’s JobMaker plan and help the Queensland economy as it recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Partnering with state and territory governments to invest in more major infrastructure projects across Australia is a key part of our JobMaker plan to rebuild our economy and create more jobs,” the Prime Minister said.

“This funding injection means we have brought forward or provided additional funding of nearly $1.9 billion to Queensland in the past eight months.

“This package builds on the fast tracking of $1.4 billion for infrastructure in Queensland which we announced last November, locking in priority upgrades that will bust congestion, increase productivity, improve safety, and boost jobs at a time we need it most.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack said the funding injection would support local jobs and businesses while providing lasting infrastructure to help Queensland bounce back as COVID-19 restrictions ease.

“Every single job we can support means more Queenslanders and their families have one less worry during these unprecedented times,” the Deputy Prime Minister said.

“We have worked closely with State, Territory and Local Governments to identify shovel-ready projects right across the country to strengthen the economy and get money flowing into jobs and businesses as soon as possible.”

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the Queensland and Australian Governments would continue working closely together to get shovels in the ground to support local jobs and the economy as soon as possible.

“Investing in lasting infrastructure projects now will also benefit Queenslanders in the years to come, strengthening our economy in the long run,” the Premier said.

“Shovel-ready upgrades we’re investing in include the Burke and Gregory Developmental roads as well as smaller works right across the regional network to improve safety, accessibility and flood immunity.”

Federal Minister for Population, Cities and Urban Infrastructure Alan Tudge said the funding injection would also deliver shovel-ready fixes for projects like the Gateway Motorway Flyover.

“It’ll mean we can help bust congestion on this busy bridge that has more than 40,000 vehicles travelling northbound every single day,” Mr Tudge said.

“Not only will investing in safer and more efficient road networks help save lives and time, it will strengthen the national economy by ensuring communities are connected with jobs and services and businesses with markets.”

Queensland Minister for Transport and Main Roads Mark Bailey said the jointly-funded roads package would support a further 700 Queensland jobs at a time when they were needed most.

“We have started delivering a plan to Unite and Recover for Queensland jobs, so this funding will provide some much needed certainty for Queensland businesses and contractors,” Mr Bailey said.

“In May, we announced a $400 million state-funded roads recovery package to get people into work quickly and this additional Federal investment means even more projects and more jobs across the state coming online to assist Queensland’s economic recovery.”

The jointly funded package is supported by investments from the Commonwealth ($324.3 million) and Queensland Government ($90.3 million).

Commonwealth funding for the package has been drawn from the recently announced $1.5 billion allocation to priority shovel-ready projects and targeted road safety works.

The Commonwealth Government has now committed more than $26.7 billion to transport infrastructure in Queensland.

