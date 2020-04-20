lunedì, Aprile 20, 2020
4-METHYL-2,6-DIFORMYLPHENOL BASED BIOCOMPATIBLE CHEMOSENSORS FOR PH: DISCRIMINATION BETWEEN NORMAL CELLS AND CANCER CELLS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 20 aprile 2020

RSC Adv., 2020, 10,15501-15513
DOI: 10.1039/D0RA00754D, Paper
Open Access Open Access
Tanumoy Dhawa, Ananta Hazra, Arpita Barma, Kunal Pal, Parimal Karmakar, Partha Roy
Two 4-methyl-2,6-diformylphenol based compounds with pyridylamine have been established as chemosensors for pH. The probes are able to differentiate between normal cells and cancer cells.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/ra/~3/hKtDnu0NClc/D0RA00754D

