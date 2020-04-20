4-METHYL-2,6-DIFORMYLPHENOL BASED BIOCOMPATIBLE CHEMOSENSORS FOR PH: DISCRIMINATION BETWEEN NORMAL CELLS AND CANCER CELLS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 20 aprile 2020

RSC Adv., 2020, 10,15501-15513

DOI: 10.1039/D0RA00754D, Paper

Open Access Open Access

Tanumoy Dhawa, Ananta Hazra, Arpita Barma, Kunal Pal, Parimal Karmakar, Partha Roy

Two 4-methyl-2,6-diformylphenol based compounds with pyridylamine have been established as chemosensors for pH. The probes are able to differentiate between normal cells and cancer cells.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/ra/~3/hKtDnu0NClc/D0RA00754D