All businesses, big and small, local and international, require some form of communication. In the growing internet age of things, communication is ever more moving towards a digital model with now over 21% of the population of the world buying things online.

Few businesses can operate with some form of internet-based communication whether that is basic internet access or advanced collaboration and VoIP systems. But setting up and maintaining these systems can be a complex and specialist task many traditional businesses aren’t set up to handle.

Managed IT communications services allow a business to implement the latest technological communication systems, but without requiring the specialist knowledge and support staff to keep them working.

Business Wi-Fi solutions

Portable and mobile devices such as tablets, phones, and laptops, are now the primary way the vast majority of people access the internet. These devices are perfect for allowing your business to stay mobile and dynamic, but they also have something else in common; they all require Wi-Fi to get online. Wi-Fi networks are a dynamic entity, though, with the constant change required to ensure the best coverage and signal strength, which makes them ideally suited to a managed service.





Business VoIP

Businesses are expecting more and more from their phone systems and communication networks. Modern systems have to support a wide variety of usage cases from static desk phones, to mobiles, video conferencing, to text messages. Blending these systems together becomes an almost impossible task with traditional analog-based systems. VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) solves this issue by digitizing all the communications signals and routing them through your internet services.

SD-WAN solutions

Software-defined wide-area networks (SD-WAN) allow businesses to manage multiple locations and sites as a single entity. Service providers deliver hardware, software, and network configuration to clients offering great system security, improved performance, and better flexibility in their wide-area network deployment. Recent studies show that nearly two-thirds of business IT departments are considering deploying a managed SD-WAN within the next few years.

Collaboration solutions

Collaborating with others is essential to the success of any business. Staff needs to collaborate to discuss and assign work, management needs to collaborate to keep apprised of work status, and clients need to collaborate to communicate their needs and requirements. Collaboration suites combine several solutions and technologies such as video conferencing and information sharing portals to best enable you to keep everybody on the same page.

Final thoughts

The number of communication options and facilities your business relies upon to keeping ahead of the competition and staying in touch with customers is forever growing and expanding. Your business is unlikely to be able to afford downtime in its communication systems, though, cutting off contact from support, suppliers, customers and internal staff.

