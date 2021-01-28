giovedì, Gennaio 28, 2021
Breaking News

GOVERNO: SCHIFANI (FI), SOPRAVVIVENZA FINE A SE STESSA NON SERVE A PAESE

MINX AND VISION REPORT PUBLISHED

MERCOLEDì 27 GENNAIO 2021 – 296ª SEDUTA PUBBLICA

USA, GINA MCCARTHY: “SICURAMENTE UNA COMUNANZA” TRA BIDEN CLIMATE ORDERS, GREEN NEW…

USA, L’AMMINISTRAZIONE BIDEN CITATA IN GIUDIZIO PER BLOCCO DEL PETROLIO E LEASING…

JOINT COMMUNIQUé FOLLOWING THE PARIS MEETING OF FOREIGN MINISTERS OF LITHUANIA, LATVIA,…

BARTOLOMEO I: LA PANDEMIA, “RICHIAMO DISPERATO” DELLA NATURA AL SUO RISPETTO

SPEECH: PRIME MINISTER’S STATEMENT ON CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19): 27 JANUARY 2021

SECRETARY BLINKEN’S CALL WITH THAI DEPUTY PRIME MINISTER AND FOREIGN MINISTER DON…

SECRETARY BLINKEN’S CALL WITH THAI DEPUTY PRIME MINISTER AND FOREIGN MINISTER DON…

Agenparl

4.2 TONNES OF EUROPE-BOUND COCAINE SEIZED IN JOINT OPERATION INVOLVING THE NCA

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – UNITED KINGDOM, gio 28 gennaio 2021

A major operation involving the National Crime Agency has the resulted in the seizure of 4.2 tonnes of cocaine that was destined for Europe.

Fishing vessel in the seaWorking with European partners as part of an investigation started last year, the NCA developed intelligence leading to the identification of a fishing vessel that was carrying the drugs.

On Sunday 17 January a French naval vessel operating out of Martinique intercepted and boarded the boat in international waters east of Barbados.

The high-purity drugs found on board would likely have had a street value of several hundred million pounds to criminal networks in Europe.

Fishing vessel being searched

The boat and her eight crew were apprehended and handed over to administrative and judicial authorities. 

Officers from the NCA’s international network shared intelligence and coordinated the deployment of law enforcement and military assets, working closely with international partners through the Maritime Analysis and Operations Centre (MAOC-N) in Lisbon.

Cocaine package being opened by an officer

Deputy Director Tom Dowdall, head of NCA International, said:

“The role played by the NCA in identifying and locating the vessel was critical to the success of the operation.

“Through MAOC-N we were then able to ensure that the boat was intercepted by our partners, in this case the French Navy.

“Working with our European partners we have stopped a huge haul of drugs from making it onto the European market, and I’ve no doubt some of that would have ended up in the UK in the hands of criminal gangs also engaged in violence and exploitation.

“A seizure of this size will have a dramatic impact on the organised crime groups involved, and deprive them of huge profits.”

28 January 2021

Fonte/Source: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/4-2-tonnes-of-europe-bound-cocaine-seized-in-joint-operation-involving-the-nca

Post collegati

THE CHERISHED FIVE IN SIKH HISTORY

Redazione

THE MOVEMENT

Redazione

IN TIME OF SILVER RAIN

Redazione

FOR REMEMBRANCE

Redazione

I REMEMBER

Redazione

4.2 TONNES OF EUROPE-BOUND COCAINE SEIZED IN JOINT OPERATION INVOLVING THE NCA

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More