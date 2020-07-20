lunedì, Luglio 20, 2020
Breaking News

UK GOVERNMENT MINISTERS BACK FIRST VIRTUAL ROYAL WELSH SHOW

EUROPEAN UNION CONTRIBUTES EUR 4 MILLION TO UNRWA COVID-19 FLASH APPEAL

EU RESPONSE TO COVID-19 IN ZAMBIA

CS SBARCO SULLA LUNA, LUCA PARMITANO SUI SOCIAL DEL MINISTERO PER CELEBRARE…

FISCO: CAMBIAMO!, CON TAX DAY GOVERNO VESSA CONTRIBUENTI

PONTE GENOVA: CAMBIAMO!, POLEMICHE SONO INFONDATE E FUORI LUOGO

STELLA: SERVONO PARROCCHIE CAPACI DI USCIRE E CERCARE I LONTANI

35 ANNI FA IL DISASTRO IN VAL DI STAVA. MONSIGNOR TISI: NON…

RUSSIA’S STRATEGIC EXERCISES: MESSAGES AND IMPLICATIONS

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JULY 20, 2020

Agenparl

3MT COMPETITION CELEBRATES EXCITING RESEARCH BY UNIVERSITY PHDS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LUXEMBOURG, lun 20 luglio 2020

twitter
linkedin
facebook
<!–
google+
–>
email this page

Publié le lundi 20 juillet 2020

31 doctoral candidates from the University of Luxembourg participated in the Three Minute Thesis (3MT®) competition. The competition was organised for the first time in Luxembourg by the student association LuxDoc in order to promote research to a general and non-scientific audience. The presentations covered a broad variety of topics, ranging from economics to space research.

The participants explained their research in 3-minute videos, using only a single slide as visual support. Three doctoral candidates from the Luxembourg Centre for Systems Biomedicine (LCSB) won prizes for the best presentations.

Explaining science in only three minutes

Researchers are generally used to comprehensive and very detailed presentations using scientific jargon, which is sometimes hard to understand, even for scientists from other fields. At the same time, the public is highly interested in the research conducted at the University. To bridge this gap, LuxDoc decided to organise the 3MT competition for the first time in Luxembourg. “We are very happy to have found several excellent partners. They kindly sponsored the event and made it possible to organise it in a short time”, says Miriam Fougeras, president of LuxDoc and part of the organisation team.

“The way you need to design your presentation is actually quite different from what we are used to in the scientific community,” comments Sònia Sabaté Soler, doctoral candidate in the Developmental and Cellular Biology group and one of the two LCSB laureates who received a runner-up prize. “It is more like you are explaining your research to a friend who is doing something completely different – but all in 3 minutes!”

“It was an interesting experience and very different from a live presentation,” recalls Kobi Wasner, winner of the first prize and people’s choice voting who is currently a doctoral candidate in the Molecular & Functional Neurobiology group. “I really enjoyed sharing my research with those who do not have any science or biology background, as I can see how interesting it can be for them,” he adds. In his video, Kobi explains how researchers at the LCSB are able to turn skin samples into stem cells to investigate Parkinson’s disease. 

Laure Pauly, the other runner-up, from the Translational Neuroscience group, adds: “It was a great opportunity to excite others about my project and make them curious to know more. I can only recommend everyone to participate in such events!”

A compilation of all videos of the competition and further information can be found on the LuxDoc website.

Fonte/Source: https://wwwfr.uni.lu/index.php/universite/actualites/a_la_une/3mt_competition_celebrates_exciting_research_by_university_phds

Post collegati

SELECTIVE α,δ-HYDROCARBOXYLATION OF CONJUGATED DIENES UTILIZING CO2 AND ELECTROSYNTHESIS

Redazione

UK DETAINS VESSELS AS SEAFARER CONTRACTS EXPIRE

Redazione

3MT COMPETITION CELEBRATES EXCITING RESEARCH BY UNIVERSITY PHDS

Redazione

20 LUG 2020 – SALUTE IN CARCERE, PRESENTATI I CORSI AFA PER I DETENUTI DI SOLLICIANO E GOZZINI

Redazione

STAFF & NON-MANAGERIAL PROFESSIONALS: RESEARCH ASSISTANT

Redazione

NEW LAMBORGHINI AD PERSONAM VIRTUAL STUDIO LAMBORGHINI AVENTADOR SVJ XAGO EDITION: SPECIAL EDITION RESERVED FOR AD PER

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More