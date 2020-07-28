martedì, Luglio 28, 2020
Breaking News

LAVORARE “INSIEME PER COSTRUIRE UNA NUOVA REPUBBLICA CENTRAFRICANA”

FATIMA, RIFLESSIONE SULLE SFIDE ANTROPOLOGICHE E SULL’IDEOLOGIA DI GENERE

OPPORTUNITIES FOR THE EU-JAPAN RESEARCH COLLABORATION IN BIOFUELS AND ALTERNATIVE RENEWABLE FUELS

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JULY 28, 2020

TRUSS FORMALLY LAUNCHES TRADE AND AGRICULTURE COMMISSION

BURUNDI : REQUEST FOR DEBT RELIEF UNDER THE CATASTROPHE CONTAINMENT AND RELIEF…

THE NEXT GLOBAL TRADE SYSTEM

DEFENSE AND GEOSTRATEGIC PRIORITIES OF THE GERMAN EU PRESIDENCY

NETWORK EFFECTS AND RESEARCH COLLABORATIONS

A FRAMEWORK FOR ESTIMATING HEALTH SPENDING IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19

Agenparl

3D-PRINTED METAL COLUMN FOR MICRO GAS CHROMATOGRAPHY

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 28 luglio 2020

In this work, 3D-printed metal column was developed towards micro gas chromatography (GC) applications and its properties and gas separation performances were characterized. By using Ti6Al4V Grade 23 powder, a square spiral one-meter-long column (3D-column) was 3D-printed in a planar substrate of 3.4 × 3.3 × 0.2 cm and then perhydropolysilazane was deposited as a pretreatment agent, followed by coating stationary phase (OV-1) onto the inner wall of the micro-channel. The circular channel and ports of 3D-column were confirmed as uniform by 3D X-ray microscopy without any distortion. The physical and thermal properties of the 3D-column were found to be very similar to that of standard Ti6Al4V Grade 23 alloy with near zero porosity. The 3D-column with pretreatment and stationary coating demonstrated more superb separation performance of gas mixtures and lower column bleed effect than bare or pretreated-only 3D-column in terms of peak shape, broadening, and resolution. In addition, the thermal responses and stability of the 3D-column promise its applicability as high temperature GC applications.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/LC/~3/V-3eu6XhuWE/D0LC00540A

Post collegati

3D-PRINTED METAL COLUMN FOR MICRO GAS CHROMATOGRAPHY

Redazione

10990: PATENT APPLICATIONS

Redazione

10991: DESIGN APPLICATIONS

Redazione

10992: TRADEMARK APPLICATIONS

Redazione

STUDIES DEMONSTRATE FURTHER EVIDENCE WTC RESPONDERS ARE AT RISK FOR DEMENTIA

Redazione

STUDY REVEALS HOW RENEGADE PROTEIN INTERRUPTS BRAIN CELL FUNCTION IN ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More