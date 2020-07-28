3D-PRINTED METAL COLUMN FOR MICRO GAS CHROMATOGRAPHY

In this work, 3D-printed metal column was developed towards micro gas chromatography (GC) applications and its properties and gas separation performances were characterized. By using Ti6Al4V Grade 23 powder, a square spiral one-meter-long column (3D-column) was 3D-printed in a planar substrate of 3.4 × 3.3 × 0.2 cm and then perhydropolysilazane was deposited as a pretreatment agent, followed by coating stationary phase (OV-1) onto the inner wall of the micro-channel. The circular channel and ports of 3D-column were confirmed as uniform by 3D X-ray microscopy without any distortion. The physical and thermal properties of the 3D-column were found to be very similar to that of standard Ti6Al4V Grade 23 alloy with near zero porosity. The 3D-column with pretreatment and stationary coating demonstrated more superb separation performance of gas mixtures and lower column bleed effect than bare or pretreated-only 3D-column in terms of peak shape, broadening, and resolution. In addition, the thermal responses and stability of the 3D-column promise its applicability as high temperature GC applications.