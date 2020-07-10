3D ELECTROHYDRODYNAMIC PRINTING AND CHARACTERISATION OF HIGHLY CONDUCTIVE GOLD NANOWALLS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 10 luglio 2020
Nanoscale, 2020, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0NR04593D, Communication
Patrik Sven Rohner, Alain Reiser, Freddy T Rabouw, Alla Sologubenko, David Norris, Spolenak Ralph, Dimos Poulikakos
3D printing research targets the creation of nanostructures beyond the limits of traditional micromachining. A proper characterisation of their functionalities is necessary to facilitate future implementation into applications. We fabricate,…
