venerdì, Luglio 10, 2020
3D ELECTROHYDRODYNAMIC PRINTING AND CHARACTERISATION OF HIGHLY CONDUCTIVE GOLD NANOWALLS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 10 luglio 2020

Nanoscale, 2020, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0NR04593D, Communication
Open Access Open Access
Patrik Sven Rohner, Alain Reiser, Freddy T Rabouw, Alla Sologubenko, David Norris, Spolenak Ralph, Dimos Poulikakos
3D printing research targets the creation of nanostructures beyond the limits of traditional micromachining. A proper characterisation of their functionalities is necessary to facilitate future implementation into applications. We fabricate,…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NR/~3/kJcXOZGEF5k/D0NR04593D

