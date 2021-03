(AGENPARL) – BRUXELLES, gio 11 marzo 2021

Advocate General Hogan proposes that the Court hold that although the EU has signed the Istanbul Convention, the Council is entitled to wait, without however being forced to do so, for the common agreement of all Member States to be bound by that convention before deciding whether and to what extent the EU will accede to it.

Fonte/Source: https://curia.europa.eu/jcms/jcms/p1_3456964