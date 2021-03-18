3,6-FLUOREN[5]ARENES: SYNTHESIS, STRUCTURE AND COMPLEXATION WITH FULLERENES C60 AND C70

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 18 marzo 2021

Chem. Commun., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D1CC00916H, Communication

Jia-Qi Wang, Ying Han, Chuan-Feng Chen

A new kind of macrocyclic arenes, 3,6-fluoren[5]arenes, were conveniently synthesized in good yields by one-step reaction. 3,6-Fluoren[5]arenes had symmetric pentagon structures with big and rich-electron cavities, which made them form…

