giovedì, Marzo 18, 2021
3,6-FLUOREN[5]ARENES: SYNTHESIS, STRUCTURE AND COMPLEXATION WITH FULLERENES C60 AND C70

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 18 marzo 2021

Chem. Commun., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1CC00916H, Communication
Jia-Qi Wang, Ying Han, Chuan-Feng Chen
A new kind of macrocyclic arenes, 3,6-fluoren[5]arenes, were conveniently synthesized in good yields by one-step reaction. 3,6-Fluoren[5]arenes had symmetric pentagon structures with big and rich-electron cavities, which made them form…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CC/~3/UnPZsbCWwfc/D1CC00916H

