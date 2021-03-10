(AGENPARL) – BRUSSELS (BELGIUM), mer 10 marzo 2021 We take the privilege of hosting Neurology Congress worldwide and very excited to expand our 35th European Neurology Congress to be held in beautiful city London, UK in the month of June 14-15, 2021. As with the many meetings, the Neurology Congress 2021 will be on high-level updates, debates, hot topics and future research directions in the areas of Neurology, Clinical Neurophysiology, Central Nervous System, Pediatric Neurology, Neuromuscular Disorders, Nursing and Neuroscience, Brain Tumor…

Fonte/Source: https://www.fens.org/News-Activities/Calendar/Meetings/2021/06/35th-European-Neurology-Congress/