356 NEW COVID-19 CASES AND 298 RECOVERIES, MOH SAYS

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), mar 09 febbraio 2021

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced today (Monday) that 356 new confirmed cases of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in the Kingdom; thus bringing the total number to 370,634 confirmed cases, including 2,415 active cases, receiving the necessary medical care. Of these, there are 401 critical cases, while the health condition of the rest is stable. In addition, 298 new recoveries have been recorded, bringing the total number to 361,813 recoveries, all praise is due to Allah. Also, 4 new deaths have been reported; bringing the total deaths to 6,406, May Allah bestow His mercy upon them. Moreover, 48,260 new Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in the Kingdom’s laboratories.

Hence, MOH has called on all people to frequently wash their hands with water and soap, as it is the major shield against COVID-19, and to wear medical or cloth face masks, or any mouth-nose covers, except those who are alone in a closed area.

MOH has reiterated that anyone, who has symptoms or wants an assessment, can use the self-assessment service on «Mawid» app or visit «Tetamman» Clinics, which have been devoted by MOH to serving those who show COVID-19 symptoms, or «Taakkad» Centers, which have been devoted to those who do not show COVID-19 symptoms, or who develop mild symptoms after being in close contact with a confirmed case. Those, who have questions, can also inquire or seek advice by calling the 937-Service Centre, available 24/7. The Centre is now made closer to everyone than ever. The public can also benefit from its interactive services through WhatsApp app. on the number . They can have access to health information and updates on COVID-19. The service also provides users with information on blood donation and primary health care centers (PHCs). Besides, it enables them to reserve appointments

Fonte/Source: https://www.moh.gov.sa/en/Ministry/MediaCenter/News/Pages/News-2021-02-08-009.aspx