306,370 TOTAL COVID-19 CASES AND 278,441 TOTAL RECOVERIES, MOH SAYS

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), dom 23 agosto 2020

According to the Ministry of Health (MOH), 1,184 new confirmed cases of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported today (Saturday) in the Kingdom; thus bringing the total number to 306,370 cases, including 24,310 active cases, receiving the necessary medical care. Of these, there are 1,652 critical cases, while the health condition of the rest is stable. In addition, 1,374 cases have been recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 278,441 cases, all praise is due to Allah.

About 45% of the new reported cases are females, and 55% are males. Only 4% of the cases are older persons, 11% are children, and 85% are adults. Also, 39 new deaths have been reported; bringing the total deaths to 3,619, May Allah bestow His mercy upon them. Moreover, 59,120 new Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests for COVID-19 have been conducted; bringing the total number to 4,622,637 PCR tests in the Kingdom’s laboratories.

It is worth mentioning that MOH has called all people to keen to frequently wash their hands with water and soap, as it is the major shield against COVID-19, and to wear medical or cloth face masks, or any mouth-nose covers, except those who are alone in a closed area. 

MOH reiterated that anyone, who has symptoms or wants an assessment, can use the self-assessment service on «Mawid» app. Those, who have questions, can also inquire or seek advice by calling the 937-Service Center, available 24/7. The Center is now made closer to everyone than ever. The public can also benefit from its interactive services through WhatsApp app. on the number . They can have access to health information and updates on COVID-19. The service also provides users with information on blood donation and primary health care centers (PHCs). Besides, it enables them to reserve appointments.

Fonte/Source: https://www.moh.gov.sa/en/Ministry/MediaCenter/News/Pages/News-2020-08-22-001.aspx

