$30 MILLION IN HIGHWAY UPGRADES COMING TO HIGHWAY 7

Construction of 50 kilometres (km) of paving and passing lanes is underway on Highway 7 between Saskatoon and Kindersley.

These projects include eight new passing lanes west of Fiske to Kindersley as well as a 40 km paving project west of Delisle.

This project is part of the Government of Saskatchewan’s $7.5 billion two-year capital plan to build a strong province and stimulate Saskatchewan’s economic recovery.

“Highway 7 is a key trade route for the province connecting communities such as Kindersley, Rosetown, Delisle and Saskatoon, as well as Calgary and ports on the west coast,” Highways and Infrastructure Minister Greg Ottenbreit said. “Passing lanes are an effective and affordable way to keep traffic flowing safely as we get our goods to market.”

Road work began on passing lanes in May with a scheduled completion date of October. In addition to new passing lanes, several intersections will be improved along the highway corridor east of Kindersley. Four passing lanes opened on Highway 7 west of Rosetown to Fiske last year.

Since 2014, the Government of Saskatchewan has invested more than $120 million in safety improvements on Highway 7 between Saskatoon and Kindersley including twinning, passing lanes, intersection improvements and paving.

Planning continues for another six passing lanes west of Kindersley to the Saskatchewan/Alberta border. Once complete, the entire Highway 7 corridor will have 26 passing lanes.

Passing lanes can reduce collisions by 25 per cent, since they provide additional opportunities for drivers to pass safely.

Over the past 10 years, traffic volumes along the Highway 7 corridor have increased by as much as 20 per cent.

A weekly construction update provides Saskatchewan residents with the latest details on projects underway to help plan safe and efficient travel throughout the summer and fall. Additional travel information about emergency road closures, the status of ferries, barges and other road activities can also be found on the Highway Hotline at www.saskatchewan.ca/Highwayhotline. Information and concerns about a provincial highway can be made by calling 1-844-SK-HIWAY.

The Government of Saskatchewan has invested more than $9.8 billion in highways infrastructure since 2008, improving more than 15,500 km of Saskatchewan highways. Another $300 million in highways stimulus funds will be invested over the next two years to support Saskatchewan’s economic recovery.

