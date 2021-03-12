3’-(PHENYL ALKYNYL) ANALOGS OF ABSCISIC ACID: TWO STEP SYNTHESIS OF POTENT ABA ANTAGONISTS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 12 marzo 2021

Org. Biomol. Chem., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D1OB00166C, Paper

Naveen Diddi, Leon Lai, Benjamin P Brookbank, Saad Hussain, Eiji Nambara, Christopher Todd, Maryam Nourimand, Bunyamin Tar’an, Peter Song, Larry Holbrook, Ketan Doshi, Michele Loewen, Emily Luna, Jennifer Shipp, Jennifer Leach, Steve Robinson, Suzanne Abrams

We report here the synthesis and biological testing of 3’-phenyl alkynyl abscisic ABA analogs, a new class of potent ABA antagonists. These ABA analogs incorporate a rigid framework of eight…

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/OB/~3/oDUEs0lf5ts/D1OB00166C