sabato, Marzo 13, 2021
Breaking News

12/03/2021 STATEMENT BY THE PACE PRE-ELECTORAL DELEGATION AHEAD OF THE PARLIAMENTARY ELECTIONS…

LIBANO, IL PARROCO DI BEIRUT: “TUTTO IL POPOLO HA BISOGNO DI ABBRACCIARE…

<I>PIANO NAZIONALE DI RIPRESA E RESILIENZA</I>: AUDIZIONE MINISTRIIN COMMISSIONI RIUNITE 5A E…

<I>PIANO NAZIONALE DI RIPRESA E RESILIENZA</I>: AUDIZIONE MINISTRO CARFAGNA IN COMMISSIONI CONGIUNTE…

DEPARTMENT PRESS BRIEFING – MARCH 12, 2021

<I>PIANO NAZIONALE DI RIPRESA E RESILIENZA</I>: AUDIZIONE MINISTRO BONETTI IN COMMISSIONI CONGIUNTE…

IMF FINANCE & DEVELOPMENT (F&D) MAGAZINE

IMF YOUTH FELLOWSHIP CONTEST WINNERS â€“ IMF F&D

STRENGTHENING THE IT SECURITY POSTURE IN CORPORATES AND INDUSTRIALS

ON THE PASSING OF KING GOODWILL ZWELITHINI KABHEKUZULU

Agenparl

3’-(PHENYL ALKYNYL) ANALOGS OF ABSCISIC ACID: TWO STEP SYNTHESIS OF POTENT ABA ANTAGONISTS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 12 marzo 2021

Org. Biomol. Chem., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1OB00166C, Paper
Naveen Diddi, Leon Lai, Benjamin P Brookbank, Saad Hussain, Eiji Nambara, Christopher Todd, Maryam Nourimand, Bunyamin Tar’an, Peter Song, Larry Holbrook, Ketan Doshi, Michele Loewen, Emily Luna, Jennifer Shipp, Jennifer Leach, Steve Robinson, Suzanne Abrams
We report here the synthesis and biological testing of 3’-phenyl alkynyl abscisic ABA analogs, a new class of potent ABA antagonists. These ABA analogs incorporate a rigid framework of eight…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/OB/~3/oDUEs0lf5ts/D1OB00166C

Post collegati

FORM: UK YOUTH PARLIAMENT PROGRAMME 2021/22 – GRANT APPLICATION

Redazione

NEWS STORY: MEDIA ADVISORY NOTICE – DISAPPEARANCE OF SARAH EVERARD

Redazione

3’-(PHENYL ALKYNYL) ANALOGS OF ABSCISIC ACID: TWO STEP SYNTHESIS OF POTENT ABA ANTAGONISTS

Redazione

EXTINCTION CASCADING THROUGH ECOSYSTEMS COULD SPELL TROUBLE FOR HUMANS

Redazione

UMASS LOWELL RESEARCHERS WORK TOWARD A GREENER ECONOMY

Redazione

YOU ARE NOT A CAT, BUT A CAT COULD SOMEDAY HELP TREAT YOUR CHRONIC KIDNEY DISEASE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More