3 MAY COVID-19 UPDATE

(AGENPARL) – BERMUDA, lun 04 maggio 2020

Today’s report of COVID-19 results is as follows:

There were 325 test results received by the Ministry of Health; and one was positive for COVID-19.

Bermuda now has 115 total confirmed positive cases. Their status is as follows:

there are 57 active cases, of which

41 persons are under active public health monitoring, and

16 persons are hospitalized

a total of 51 have now recovered, and

the total deceased is 7.

The average age of all of our confirmed positive cases is 59 and the age range of all of our positive cases is from 18 to 95 years. The age of persons hospitalized ranges between 57 and 91 years, and the average age is 76.

The Ministry of Health can confirm that the positive COVID-19 result was obtained on a member of the Bermuda Fire and Rescue Service (BFRS). This individual was well and was being tested as part of the government’s screening of essential workers. The individual has been isolated from work and household contacts and will be monitored by healthcare professionals. Workplace contacts have been identified and will be quarantined.

Last week, 98 members of the BFRS were screened for COVID-19 and this is the single positive result. This situation reminds us of the occurrence of asymptomatic infections of COVID-19 and the importance of our continued attention to physical distancing, hand and respiratory hygiene to prevent the spread of the virus through the community.

Screening testing of essential workers, such as healthcare professionals, private home health aides, grocery store workers, will continue at the Molecular Diagnostic Laboratory (MDL) at the Southside Drive-thru venue on a daily basis from 2 pm-7 pm, by appointment. Public Officers are also encouraged to get tested by 8 May. Appointments should be made on-line at: https://essentialworkers.resqwest.com

Individuals attending appointments should be prepared to confirm their General Practitioner and contact details to allow efficient communication of test results and appropriate public health action.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.bm/articles/3-may-covid-19-update