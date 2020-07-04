sabato, Luglio 4, 2020
Breaking News

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DELL’UNIONE EUROPEA N. COM(2020) 298 DEFINITIVO –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – AUDIZIONI DI RAPPRESENTANTI DELL’AISCAT E DELL’ANCE – INDAGINE…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – RELAZIONE SULLA MISSIONE A WASHINGTON E NEW YORK…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – INCONTRO CON LA COMMISSIONE CONSILIARE PERMANENTE AFFARI ESTERI…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – AUDIZIONE DEL PRESIDENTE DELLA COMMISSIONE DI GARANZIA DELL’ATTUAZIONE…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO N. 508 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – AUDIZIONE DEL PROCURATORE GENERALE DELLA CASSAZIONE, DOTTOR GIOVANNI…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – PROPOSTA MODIFICATA DI DECISIONE DEL CONSIGLIO RELATIVA AL…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – AUDIZIONE DI RAPPRESENTANTI DELLA FONDAZIONE HA.REA ONLUS –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DELL’UNIONE EUROPEA N. COM(2020) 245 DEFINITIVO –…

Agenparl
Image default
Home » 2ND WORLD CONGRESS ON ADVANCES IN BRAIN INJURY, DISORDERS AND THERAPEUTICS

2ND WORLD CONGRESS ON ADVANCES IN BRAIN INJURY, DISORDERS AND THERAPEUTICS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – BRUSSELS (BELGIUM), sab 04 luglio 2020 Conference Series Ltd is overwhelmed to announce the commencement of 2nd World Congress on Advances in Brain Injury, Disorders and Therapeutics” to be held during July 22-23, 2020. The upcoming conference will be organized around the theme ” Challenges for Brain Injury and Disorder during Covid-19 pandemic” Brain Therapeutics 2020 – includes prompt Keynote Presentations, Oral Talks, Poster Presentations, Workshops and Exhibitions and Scientific Tracks designed which will enable the attendees…

Fonte/Source: https://www.fens.org/News-Activities/Calendar/Virtual-event/2020/071/2nd-World-Congress-on-Advances-in-Brain-Injury-Disorders-and-Therapeutics/

Post collegati

NBA AND NBPA FINALIZE COMPREHENSIVE PLAN FOR JULY 30 RESTART TO 2019-20 SEASON

Redazione

2ND WORLD CONGRESS ON ADVANCES IN BRAIN INJURY, DISORDERS AND THERAPEUTICS

Redazione

GUIDANCE: LOCAL LOCKDOWN GUIDANCE FOR SOCIAL DISTANCING

Redazione

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DELL’UNIONE EUROPEA N. COM(2020) 298 DEFINITIVO – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

Redazione

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – AUDIZIONI DI RAPPRESENTANTI DELL’AISCAT E DELL’ANCE – INDAGINE CONOSCITIVA SULLE CONCESSIONI AUTOSTRADALI – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE

Redazione

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – RELAZIONE SULLA MISSIONE A WASHINGTON E NEW YORK – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More