2KG OF METH SEIZED AT SYDNEY AIRPORT

(AGENPARL) – Canberra, mer 29 gennaio 2020

A Canadian man appeared in court over the Australia Day long weekend, charged over an alleged importation of illicit drugs.

On Saturday evening (25 January 2020), Australian Border Force (ABF) officers stopped a 31-year-old Canadian man at Sydney International Airport, who had arrived on board a flight from Istanbul via Doha. His suitcase was examined by ABF officers, where a white substance was discovered in the lining.

Australian Federal Police (AFP) officers arrested the man and will allege in court that around two kilograms of methamphetamine was detected inside the lining of the suitcase. The exact weight and purity will be the subject of further forensic testing.

The man appeared before Parramatta Local Court on Sunday (26 January 2020) and was remanded in custody to reappear before Sydney Central Local Court on 5 March 2020.

The man has been charged with importing a commercial quantity of a border controlled substance, contrary to subsection ) of the Criminal Code Act 1995 (Cth). The maximum penalty for this offence is life imprisonment.

For free and confidential advice about alcohol and other drug treatment services, call the National Alcohol and Other Drug Hotline on 1800 250 015.

Fonte/Source: https://www.afp.gov.au/news-media/media-releases/2kg-meth-seized-sydney-airport

