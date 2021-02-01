lunedì, Febbraio 1, 2021
Breaking News

APPOINTMENT OF JOHN RAINE AS NEW CHAIR OF THE MARSHALL AID COMMEMORATION…

CRISI GOVERNO, NESSUN DOCUMENTO PROGRAMMATICO SU TAVOLO DI FICO A FINE RIUNIONE

CARE HOME VACCINATION FOLLOW-UPS

IL PAPA AL CATHOLIC NEWS SERVICE: SERVIRE LA VERITà IN MODO UMILE…

RIAPERTI I MUSEI VATICANI. IL DIRETTORE: “TESORI DA PRESERVARE MA ANCHE CONDIVIDERE”

LITHUANIA JOINED THE THREE SEAS INITIATIVE INVESTMENT FUND

GOVERNO, RENZI: ESECUTIVO DI PERSONE CAPACI E MERITEVOLI

CONSULTAZIONI, ZINGARETTI: CONTE E GUALTIERI RESTANO PUNTI FERMI

AVIATION: A NEW STEP TOWARDS MODERNISING AND GREENING THE EUROPEAN SKIES

KONING BRENGT DIGITAAL WERKBEZOEK AAN SPORTGEBIED GENNEPER PARKEN IN EINDHOVEN

Agenparl

2D THIN SHEET COMPOSED OF CO5.47N-MGO EMBEDDED IN CARBON AS A DURABLE CATALYST FOR THE REDUCTION OF AROMATIC NITRO-COMPOUNDS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 01 febbraio 2021

Mater. Chem. Front., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0QM01074J, Research Article
Chengxu Jin, Ying Gu, Zhihui Li, Siyu Wang, Nan Wang, Yanqing Jiao, Bateer Buhe, Chungui Tian
The high-yield and convenient synthesis of metal nitride-based materials with good stability is pursued constantly. Especially, in view of the advantage of 2D materials, the combination of cobalt nitride with…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry

Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2021/QM/D0QM01074J

Post collegati

CIVIL RIGHTS ICONS’ MOTHERS, LOST ANCIENT CITIES AND OTHER NEW BOOKS TO READ

Redazione

IN VITRO MEASUREMENT OF SUPEROXIDE DISMUTASE-LIKE NANOZYME ACTIVITY: A COMPARATIVE STUDY

Redazione

2D THIN SHEET COMPOSED OF CO5.47N-MGO EMBEDDED IN CARBON AS A DURABLE CATALYST FOR THE REDUCTION OF AROMATIC NITRO-COMPOUNDS

Redazione

OPPORTUNITà DI STAGE ALL'IKEA DI COLLEGNO

Redazione

CNT/VS2-MOS2 WITH MULTI-INTERFACE STRUCTURE FOR IMPROVED HYDROGEN EVOLUTION REACTION

Redazione

AMYLOID BINDING AND BEYOND: A NEW APPROACH FOR ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE DRUG DISCOVERY TARGETING AβO–PRPC BINDING AND DOWNSTREAM PATHWAYS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More