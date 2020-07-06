$29 MILLION FOR BRUCE HIGHWAY SAFETY SOUTH OF INGHAM

(AGENPARL) – QUEENSLAND (AUSTRALIA), lun 06 luglio 2020

Work is scheduled to start in August on a $29.2 million safety package on the Bruce Highway south of Ingham, focusing on a 7.3-kilometre section of the highway between Hechts Road and Easter Creek.

Deputy Prime Minister and Federal Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack said improving the safety standards of the Bruce Highway is vital to supporting motorists reach their destinations safely.

“This package of works at Bambaroo, about 90 kilometres north of Townsville, will deliver vital improvements to road safety on several sections of the highway, benefitting motorists travelling between Townsville and Ingham,” Mr McCormack said.

“The result will be a wider, safer highway with improved visibility and access, better overtaking opportunities and a reduced risk of head-on collisions for motorists.

“The upgrades will generate almost 50 jobs for construction workers, local contractors and other businesses in the supply chain, making this a great example of how our investment in infrastructure is laying the foundations for economic recovery as Queensland emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Queensland Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said almost $140 million was locked in for major upgrades to the Bruce between Townsville and Ingham in the next few years.

“This is the latest jointly-funded investment to upgrade the Bruce Highway north of Townsville,” Mr Bailey said.

“Later this year, works are expected to be wrapped up on a $24.9 million package to upgrade intersections and build new overtaking lanes at Bluewater.

“We also expect to call construction tenders for the jointly funded $107.7 million Townsville Northern Access Intersections Upgrade project that will duplicate the highway between Veales Road and Pope Road, including a new bridge over Black River.”

The project will deliver safety improvements at four Bruce Highway intersections – Catastis Road, Scrubview Road, Jourama Falls Road and Yuruga Road.

The construction contract was recently awarded to BMD Constructions.

New north and southbound overtaking lanes will be built on a separated carriageway between Little Gin Creek and Water View Creek to further improve safety and overtaking opportunities for motorists travelling between Ingham and Townsville.

Of the $29.2 million, $12.2 million for the overtaking lanes will be fully funded by the Australian Government under the $307.83 million Bruce Highway Overtaking Lane Program and the remaining $16.97 million will be jointly funded by the Australian and Queensland governments on an 80:20 basis.

More information on this and other projects can be found on the Department of Transport and Main Roads website at www.tmr.qld.gov.au/Projects

ENDS

Media Contact: Toby Walker – 0439 347 875

Fonte/Source: http://statements.qld.gov.au/Statement/2020/7/6/29-million-for-bruce-highway-safety-south-of-ingham