29/07/2020: BASIS FOR EMPLOYERS’ NATIONAL INSURANCE CONTRIBUTIONS, JUNE 2020

Definitions of the main concepts and variables

Employers are all business’ or persons who have paid contributions to employer’s National Insurance.

Basis for employer’s National Insurance contributions is the collected sum of all taxable wages or other compensation, of which employer’s contributions to the National Insurance

is calculated. National Insurance contributions are calculated on the basis of all cash benefits, various fringe benefits

and some pension obligations.

The basis for employer’s National Insurance contributions can be decomposed to:

Wages and other compensations

Grants and pension premiums

Reimbursement of sick pay

Basis for wage totals

Wages and other compensations includes all taxable wages and compensations for labour given to an employee from an employer. (The normal basis for calculation

of employer’s National insurance contributions).

Grants and pension premiums includes all taxable grants and premiums for pension schemes minus deductables which the employee has been withdrawn (Pension

contributions and premiums subject to National Insurance contributions).

Reimbursement of sick pay includes the reimbursement of sick pay from the Norwegian labour and welfare administration which employer will receive.

This is deducted from the basis for calculating the employer’s contribution to the National Insurance. (The basis for reimbursement

of National Insurance contributions).

Basis for wage totals includes wages and other compensations less reimbursement of sick pay

Calculated employer’s National Insurance contribution is the conrtribution paid by the employer for employees to the National Insurance scheme. This is calculated as a percentage

of employer’s contributions to National Insurance. Employer’s contributions to the National Insurance are differentiated,

so that the rate used is dependent on both industry and geografical location.

Method of calculating employer’s National Insurance contributions. There are differnet rules and regulations for which rate and tax-free amount is applicable. One employer can have business’

within several different industries. The following categories apply for reporting basis for National Insurance contributions

by employers:

General provision (previous specific code AA)

Part of central government and health trusts (previous specific code BB)

Industries excluded from differentiated employer’s national insurance contributions (previous specific code CC)

Road freight transport (previous specific code GG)

Agriculture and horticulture (previous specific code DD)

Sector. This statistic is split down to private and public sector. Public sector includes state and social security administration,

municipalities and counties. Private sector is here defined as all employers except public sector. Public enterprises are

included in private sector.

Municipality. The statistics for basis for wage totals is split down to municipality level, based on the tax accounts of the Directorate

of taxes, as well as information from The Register of Employers and Employees and The Register of End of the Year Certificates

(Register of Wage Sums).

