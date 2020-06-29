lunedì, Giugno 29, 2020
29/06/2020 VáCLAV HAVEL PRIZE 2020: NOMINATIONS CLOSE TOMORROW

(AGENPARL) – STRASBOURG, lun 29 giugno 2020

The deadline for submission of nominations for the 2020 Vclav Havel Prize is 30 June. The Prize aims to reward “outstanding civil society action in defending human rights in Europe and beyond”.

Candidates should have made a difference to the human rights situation of a given group, been instrumental in uncovering systemic violations on a large scale or have mobilised public opinion or the international community for a given cause.

The Prize, consisting of a sum of 60,000, a trophy and a diploma, is awarded annually by the Parliamentary Assembly, in partnership with the Vclav Havel Library and the Charta 77 Foundation. It will be awarded on 30 September in Strasbourg.

Nominations should be sent to the Parliamentary Assembly by e-mail to: using the form available on the Prize website. They should be signed by at least five sponsors and submitted in either English or French.

Since 2013, the Prize has been awarded successively to Ales Bialiatski (Belarus), Anar Mammadli (Azerbaijan), Ludmilla Alexeeva (Russian Federation), Nadia Murad (Iraq), Murat Arslan (Turkey) and Oyub Titiev (Russian Federation).

Last year the Prize was awarded jointly to Uyghur intellectual Ilham Tohti from China and the Youth Initiative for Human Rights (YIHR), which brings together young people from across the Balkans to promote reconciliation.


Fonte/Source: http://assembly.coe.int/nw/xml/News/News-View-EN.asp?newsid=7941&lang=2

