281 BENEFICIARIES OF «TETAMMAN» CLINICS-AL-QURAYYAT SO FAR

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), lun 20 luglio 2020

According to the Health affairs, «Tetamman» Clinics, since their launch in the region to date, have served 281 beneficiaries. These clinics (totaling 4) are available across Al-Qurayyat governorates at Al-Rifa’a Healthcare Center, Al Hamidiyah Health Center, Al Haditha Hospital, and Al-Issawiya Hospital.

It is worth mentioning that these clinics are devoted to serve everyone (whether a citizen, a resident, or an illegal resident), who develops Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) symptoms, such as high temperature that may be accompanied by shortness of breath and coughing.

Fonte/Source: https://www.moh.gov.sa/en/Ministry/MediaCenter/News/Pages/News-2020-07-19-004.aspx