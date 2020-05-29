28 MAY COVID-19 UPDATE

(AGENPARL) – BERMUDA, ven 29 maggio 2020

Good afternoon Bermuda.

On the eve of the day in which we celebrate our heritage, our culture and all things Bermudian and a day when many of us would normally be locking in our parade spot and setting up our camps, we recognize this will be a Bermuda Day unlike any other in our recent memory.

Many will experience a virtual Bermuda Day Parade in place our usual floats, majorette bands and gombeys. Some will be boating without rafting up, and family gatherings will be smaller and require physical distancing; all things very alien to us as Bermudians but very necessary.