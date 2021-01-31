26 NEW CASES / CONFIRMED CASES IN SCHOOL

(AGENPARL) – NEW BRUNSWICK (CANADA), dom 31 gennaio 2021

FREDERICTON (GNB) – Public Health reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 today.

The nine cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region) are as follows:

four people 19 and under;

two people 20-29;

an individual 30-39;

an individual 50-59; and

an individual 60-69.

The one case in Zone 2 (Saint John region) is as follows:

an individual 50-59.

The 16 cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) are as follows:

two people 19 and under;

an individual 30-39;

five people 50-59;

an individual 70-79;

six people 80-89; and

an individual 90+.

All cases are self-isolating and under investigation.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 1,256. Since yesterday, 26 people have recovered for a total of 954 recoveries. There have been 18 deaths, and the number of active cases is 283. Four patients are hospitalized with two in intensive care. Yesterday, 2,562 tests were conducted for a total of 199,952.

Confirmed cases at École Champlain (Zone 1)

Two positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at École Champlain in Moncton and the school community has been notified. As the school is in Zone 1, which is in the Red level, it will be closed for three consecutive days, beginning Sunday, for contact tracing and testing of school staff. If you or a family member have been in close contact with a case, you will be notified by Public Health for contact tracing. If you do not hear directly from Public Health, you have not been identified as a close contact.

Cases connected to the Madawaska Regional Correctional Centre

Public Health has identified two positive COVID-19 cases connected to the Madawaska Regional Correctional Centre.

The two cases are not because of transmission at the facility and no offenders at the facility have been diagnosed as positive at this time. Public Health is investigating and is working closely with correctional centre staff.

Reminder of Red and Orange levels and lockdown rules

Zone 1 (Moncton region) is at the Red level and Zone 4 (Edmundston region) remains in lockdown .

All other zones remain in the Orange level under the province’s mandatory order.

Fonte/Source: http://www2.gnb.ca/content/gnb/en/news/news_release.2021.01.0070.html