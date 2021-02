(AGENPARL) – STRASBOURG, mar 16 febbraio 2021 Despite progress in the implementation of Strasbourg Court judgments and a constant reduction in the number of judgments pending before the Committee of Ministers – from around 10,000 in 2010 to 5 231 at the end of 2019, thanks to the reform following the 2010 Interlaken conference – PACE remains…

Fonte/Source: http://assembly.coe.int/nw/xml/News/News-View-EN.asp?newsid=8174&lang=2